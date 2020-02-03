advertisement

It was always going to end in one way.

In all honesty, if someone followed you into your workplace and continually shouted the name of your ex-partner while you took care of your business, you would also be annoyed.

That’s exactly what happened to Halsey when she was performing at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami over the weekend.

The pop singer had a one-time relationship with rapper G-Eazy in 2017 and 2018 that would have ended because of his infidelity. So when a member of the audience repeatedly shouted her name throughout her set, she finally lost it.

The images of his fans exploding on the fan have gone viral online. He sees her stop the concert to address the audience member, warning them, “If you say G-Eazy again, I’m going to kick you out of this building. I’m going to kick your ass, test me. I go kick your ass at the f ** king club. “

She added, “You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

She later posted a message on her Insta Stories that said, “Never let someone make you feel crazy or upset because you’re a woman who defends herself. Don’t tolerate disrespect for being.” nice “. love yourself”

Watch the clip below:

. @ Halsey called a spectator who harassed her by shouting the name of G-Eazy. #BudxMiami pic.twitter.com/0OPeFEY0ym

– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2020

