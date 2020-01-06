advertisement

Are you ready for the “election year”? Much of the political reporting will now come together to prepare for the election: when the election will take place and why it is too late, too early or on time; the tension between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the person of Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin; campaign messaging; the dominant or emerging personalities; the mistakes; the social media; appearances in radio and television debates; the promises and manifestos; the things each party will highlight to try to maximize their vote; the projected trends and hypotheses. Some of them offer real insight into what some politicians want to do in power.

This comment – horse racing – is in part a superficial facet of a choice (the actual behavior and goals of politicians are probably the most superficial). This is a necessary facet, but should not be the main facet. There are several narratives and approaches to find meaning in general elections. Problems are a good place to start. There are also feelings and the idea that if a vote always involves something else, a truth can be dug out to let us know where we are. We look for the note under the note. This can be done in different ways depending on the perspective.

