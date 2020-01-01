advertisement

The doorknob you see at the top of this post may seem like a dull, ordinary old knob at first glance, but it is actually one of the most exciting things you will find today. It is a complete reinvention of the doorknob called the Stafford Passage Push Pull Rotate Door Knob of Brinks Home Security, and it is a game changer. As the name suggests, turning the knob will open clockwise or counterclockwise in your door, but that’s not all – you can also push or pull on it! It’s so great when your hands are full and you can knock the doorknob lightly against your hip. Why the hell don’t all doorknobs work like that?! Here is a video so you can see it in action:

These buttons are brilliant and there are a few different styles available on Amazon. Be sure to check them out quickly, because the last time we discussed one of these bad guys, it was sold out within an hour!

Here are the most important details of the product page:

Padlocks, lockout / tag out and security equipment

Country of production: China

Manufacturer: BRINKS HOME SECURITY

Features innovative, new Push Pull Rotate technology – the hands-free way to open a door

Strengthen your doors with the quality and durability of Brinks Home Security

Fits and works on all standard doors

Lifetime warranty on material or manufacturing defects

Easy to install with only a Phillips screwdriver

