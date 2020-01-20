advertisement

Younger smartphone fans may not use a cell phone for long enough to realize this, but there was a time in the smartphone industry before Apple’s iOS platform and Google’s Android platform dominated the industry. In fact, neither of the two operating systems for smartphones has a strong bulwark in the global smartphone market that the Symbian OS had. Platforms such as Symbian, Windows Mobile and even earlier versions of the BlackBerry operating system dominated the industry – yes seriously, there was a time when BlackBerry had a significant market share. However, those days are long gone, because the iPhone and Android have completely turned the industry upside down.

There are a number of reasons that iOS and Android could not only dominate previous smartphone platforms, they completely destroyed these new mobile operating systems. Apple and Google are so dominant that they not only killed Windows Mobile, but also Windows Phone, the platform that Microsoft created to replace Windows Mobile. Among all the reasons why Android and the iPhone were able to eliminate competition, we really notice: these new platforms no longer tried to tell people what to do with smartphones and started letting people do what they wanted to do with smartphones. And perhaps the most interesting is the fact that they have achieved this achievement in very different ways.

This is a big topic that we have discussed a number of times here on the site, but smartphone platforms such as Symbian and Windows Mobile were complicated clutter. Even the simplest functions were so terribly complicated and the most important apps that were installed on a phone were practically the only apps people used. That’s right – until Apple created the App Store in 2008, there was no such thing as an app portal on the device. If you wanted to install a third-party app on your phone, you had to find it online on your computer, download it, and then sync it to your phone. It was ridiculous afterwards, but it was the only option people had if they wanted to expand the capabilities of their smartphones.

That’s where iOS and Android get things. These platforms not only dump a stack of complicated apps in the lap of a user, they offer a simple set of apps that provide core functionality and then open the doors to an endless number of additional functions thanks to their respective app stores. That is the basis on which both platforms are built, but from there they vary enormously.

Apple’s iOS platform is highly controlled, which has advantages and disadvantages compared to the open approach of Google with Android. On the one hand it gives users much less freedom. But on the other hand, it has enabled Apple to focus on things that seem to have been considered with Android … such as security and privacy. The early days of Android were like the wild west, and although Google had to curb things because of external pressure, privacy and security seem to be a side issue with Google. With the iPhone, however, privacy and security remain at the forefront and a handy hidden feature that we encountered this weekend is a great memory.

In a discussion about Reddit in the iPhone sub, a user shared news about a useful feature that he discovered on his iPhone. It’s so simple, but so telling about Apple’s approach to privacy and security. This is what happens when you take a screenshot of every page in the iPhone’s saved password list:

Image source: Reddit

The username was clearly hidden manually, but look at the password field. It is completely empty and if you view it in the app, you will see the password visible as plain text. Why does it disappear automatically when you take a screenshot? Because it’s brilliant, that’s why. People constantly share photos and upload their photos to all kinds of third-party services. For example, we use Google Photos to back up iPhone photos for free. That screenshot that a user may have wanted to capture for quick access can cause all kinds of damage if it is left in the camera roll of the iPhone, so Apple wisely hides the password. The next time the user wants access to his or her login details, a few extra taps may be required, but it is more than worthwhile to prevent a stolen account from being recovered.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

