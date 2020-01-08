advertisement

If you have not yet experienced the awesomeness of being an electric fryer, it is high time to fix it – but there is good news and bad news with today’s sales. The good news is that the hugely popular OMORC 1800W Air Fryer Oven that is in store for $ 80 is today only $ 56.49 after a discount and a $ 20 discount coupon on the product page. But the bad news is that the manufacturer tells us that there are only about 100 left in stock, so there is a good chance that this deal will sell out quickly. Note that if the $ 20 coupon disappears at any time, you must be able to use the promotional code OBBQQG94 at checkout to get the same deal.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

6 QUARTERS FOR 2-8 PEOPLE: To expand the space, OMORC 6QT Air Fryer Nonstick Basket has a square design. It fits in a whole chicken from 5 to 6 pounds. Buy this 6-Quart size, serve at least 2-8 people, even a small party at your home.

HEALTHY GIFT & DIET: OMORC 6 Qt Air Fryer can make the same wonderfully crispy taste of fried foods, which can reduce 85% oil compared to traditional frying methods. A perfectly healthy gift for your loved ones.

EASY TO CLEAN & SUITABLE FOR DISH WASHER: Removable frying basket with non-stick coating, easy to clean. Suitable for dishwasher: frying basket & frying pan. Basket dimension: 9. 1 * 9. 4 * 4.5 inches. 180 ° F-400 ° F, 120 V, 1800 W.

EASY & FAST COOKING: OMORC Air fryer: touch screen and button combine operation to facilitate operation. The presence of the button can reduce the constant repetition of the push button. It only takes 15 minutes to cook 1.1 pounds of French fries.

INTIMATE CUSTOMER SERVICE AND RECIPES INCLUDED: Enjoy your favorite fried dishes with our simple recipes for every meal. Contact our customer service if problems have occurred. 100% satisfaction!

