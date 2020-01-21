advertisement

This alleged lunch and dinner fired the Abbotsford restaurant staff

Police arrest the man after knowing the description of neck and arm tattoos

A man who allegedly gunned down restaurant staff after he left their business without paying was arrested by Abbotsford police last week.

Abbotsford police were able to locate the man quickly because of the “excellent description” given to officers by restaurant employees, which included “multiple arm and neck tattoos,” Sgt said. Judy Bird, media officer for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Rockie William Gill was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with fraudulently receiving felony, threatening speech and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Gill has a long criminal history, dating back to 2007. Most recently, in Kamloops on December 9, 2019, he was charged with one count of possession of stolen property under $ 5,000, one count of possession of stolen property over 5,000. dollars, possession of an identity document without legitimate justification, and fraudulent fraud.

