advertisement

We usually recommend sharing deals with friends and family so that everyone can take advantage of the great sales we find, but this is one that you may want to keep to yourself. Why? Because AirPods Pro can be purchased again for the lowest price ever on Amazon, but they are temporarily out of stock. That means that if your friends start the action before you do that, you might have to wait an extra day or two to get hold of them! Order not to capture the discount and they will be sent once Amazon has replenished its stock. It’s hard to tell when that will be, but shipping said 1-2 months when we ordered ours and we received them within a week. We’ve heard the same thing over and over from readers, so it certainly won’t be long. However, if you want new AirPods as quickly as possible, you’ll also find AirPods 2 at a low point on Sundays – just $ 128.99!

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement

advertisement