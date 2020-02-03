advertisement

Jordan Brand has a Stacked Sneaker Release Lineup to be released this month in Chicago for the NBA All-Star Weekend celebrations. And one of the shoes that is planned to be released will fall exclusively in the Windy City.

The popular model, known as the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite”, uses a bright red upper made of tumbled leather, which is contrasted by gray underlays on the insoles, collar and tongue. The Jordan Signature elephant print is on the fender and heel of the shoe, which sits on a lightweight midsole with visible cushioning on the heel.

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite”.

advertisement

CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite”.

CREDIT: Nike

In the exclusive Chicago version, the “Nike Chi” logo on the heel will replace the traditional “Nike Air” logo. It is also printed on the insole.

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite”.

CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite”.

CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite”.

CREDIT: Nike

The Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite” will also get a wider version. The only difference is the “Nike Air”, which is emblazoned on the heel.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “unites”.

CREDIT: Nike

This Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE will be available from select Jordan brand dealerships in Chicago on Nike.com and select Jordan brand stores during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, which runs from February 14-16 for $ 200.

Want more?

Soccer players honor Kobe Bryant with their studs at Super Bowl 54

LeBron James wears an unpublished, unbeaten Nike Kobe sneaker before playing against the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James honors Kobe Bryant by wearing several pairs of his Nike Signature sneakers

advertisement