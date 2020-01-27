advertisement

Jordan Brand is celebrating the youngest host city of the huge sporting event with a special repeat of Air Jordan 10, which is expected to be in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl 54, which is taking place this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium.

This latest color scheme of the Jordan 10 features a tropical theme inspired by the position of the game and based on a white canvas upper. The look is complemented by a palm graphic on the overlays, which is characterized by a pink-blue-green color scheme, while the sock cover is covered by a blue-green pull tab and a gray Jumpman logo on the heel. The style is rounded off by a white foam midsole and a rubber outsole, which is emphasized by the aforementioned pink and blue-green accents. Check out a detailed look below.

The Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54”.

advertisement

CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54”.

CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54”.

CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54”.

CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54”.

CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54”.

CREDIT: Nike

While the official release notes have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, the “Super Bowl 54” Air Jordan 10 is expected to be released on January 31 on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $ 190.

Want more?

NBA players send Kobe Bryant pensive messages on their sneakers during the games

Kanye West, John Legend + Other musicians remember Kobe Bryant at Grammys Night

Before Nike, Kobe Bryant had some of Adidas’ most memorable signature sneakers

advertisement