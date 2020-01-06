advertisement

No other brand for home entertainment equipment even comes close to the matching Vizio when it comes to quality and value. The company has made a name for itself by undermining key players with home audio products and TVs that are just as good as the big brands, and that is as true today as when Vizio first became popular. The VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-inch 2.0-channel soundbar is currently one of the best-selling models in the company and offers audio quality comparable to soundbars that cost $ 200 from Samsung or Sony. Get one now at Amazon and you only pay $ 94.99.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

100 dB room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion

Deep Bass modules provide extra bass without the need for an external subwoofer

Built-in Bluetooth allows you to lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Stylish and compact the perfect addition to any small to medium-sized HDTV; Installation: table top and wall mounting

Premium audio with Dolby Digital, DTS Studio SoundTM, DTS Tru Volume TM, DTS TruSurroundTM.Sound Bar Frequency: 60 hertz, 19 kilohertz; Installation: table top and wall mounting

Sound pressure level measured using pink noise at 1 meter, C weighted. Total harmonic distortion calculated as electrical measurement of amplifier distortion

