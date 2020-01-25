advertisement

We wonder how many of our readers have joined an 80’s campaign to save one of Derby’s main public buildings?

This is the SOB (Save Our Baths) campaign, which is aptly named, which was launched when the future of the Baths on Queen Street was questioned by city council.

Swimmers waving signs, young and old, organized a protest march through Derby in February 1989 to mark the campaign and in the hope of gaining the support of their fellow citizens.

More than 400 people crossed the city center from the thermal baths to the council house where representatives of the campaign group presented a petition to the mayor of Derby, councilor Les Shepley.

The Art Deco baths were one of the many municipal buildings designed by the famous district architect of Derby, Herbert Aslin.

The gala pool of the thermal baths at Derby’s Queen Street in 1932

They were opened to the public on July 30, 1932, during a ceremony presided over by the Duke of Devonshire.

In winter, when there was a drop in demand for swimming, the pool was shipped to become the site of the 1,500-seat King’s Hall.

After fears for its future and rising maintenance costs, the baths finally closed for three years later in 1989 for a major £ 3.1 million renovation, which was carried out by the Gibson Hamilton Partnership.

This included converting the gala pool to a 25-meter deck-level pool, renovating the old women’s pool next door and a children’s pool added in 1962, and creating a new entrance for the installation on Cathedral Road.

The building was also renamed Queen’s Leisure Center; not to maintain the link with Queen Street, but because the Queen herself cut the ribbon when it officially opened in 1992.

