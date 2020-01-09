advertisement

ABC has “thirysomething (otherwise)” picked up to pilot, the continuation of the network “The Best Years” series by Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick.

The new show will feature a new cast of actors following the 30-something year old children’s original cast, with Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy playing Weston ) to return.

The new line-up has yet to be announced.

“It seems that never stops teaching children (including adult children), but who could have known how hard it would be for them to educate their parents?” So ABC’s description.

“Thirtysomething” originally ran from 1987-1991 for four seasons and a total of 85 one-hour episodes and 13 Emmy Awards earned from 41 nominations, including best drama. It also won two golden globes.

The drama series marks a close-knit group of baby boomers living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and their struggles. It was about husband and wife Michael Steadman (Olin) and hope Murdoch (Harris) and their baby Jane. The series celebrated its 30th birthday in 2017.

The show runner and creator of “The Best Years” Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick will take along with MGM Television the helm “The Best Years” under its banner of Bedford Falls Co.. Zwick will steer. ABC Studios will produce. The original series was produced by Ann Lewis Hamilton, Joseph Dougherty and Richard Kramer.

