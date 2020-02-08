advertisement

(With apologies to Wallace Stevens, and in descending order of desperation – although, perhaps, in ascending order of importance.)

1. Removal was, despite everything, essential.

The purpose of the removal was never political. It was never meant to be, and should never have been, in view of the Democrats being in a better political position after the end. For these reasons, it was, as Nancy Pelosi clearly felt, to the edge of the abyss, a bet that was not worth taking. The reasonable argument for why one should try was that not to remove Donald Trump was not, well, reasonable. To allow the obvious carelessness to pass without dispute was to collaborate in it. The impeachment was undertaken on principle – the principle that the rule of law is important and the corollary principle that political parties are not mandated to practice passivity. And this was, it must always be remembered, undertaken not at the political request of a few radicals but in response to the collective and appropriate panic of the national security and intelligence professionals within the executive, who whistled and testified because they believed the president’s behavior was as bad as bad could be. Whether it was politically advantageous or not in the short term, it would have been politically disastrous in the long term to move away from such a conflict started with patriotic good faith. Law should really be important here.

2. Yes, but Trump won and the consequences are terrifying.

As some people said at the time, the only good thing about an impeachment attempt was that at least the Republican senators, who all know exactly who and what Trump is, would finally be forced to own their bad consciousness. What no one understood is that they no longer had a conscience to own – that their recognition of Trump’s obvious guilt would be overwhelmed by their fear of his opposition and that of his supporters; exactly because they knew how bad it was, they would be forced to redouble irrational allegiance. They couldn’t even look at any evidence, because they knew what it would show. Bad money is always thrown after good, while the bet becomes more and more desperate. The trouble is, Trump now has firmer control over a party made passive by joining him, his wounded narcissism leaving him more obviously upset than before. His behavior when he appeared after the indictment could have seemed extreme to Ludwig II of Bavaria, or have raised Caligula’s eyebrows. Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr will protect Trump while allowing the Justice Department to be used as a weapon against his enemies. Of all the really scary moments in the process, the worst could have been the attempt to reassure Senator Lamar Alexander, who insisted that, although Trump may have been mistaken in asking a foreign president to investigate his rivals politicians, he will now know that the right thing to do would have been to ask his attorney general to investigate. That this idea – in itself a betrayal of every conceivable American constitutional principle – has been proposed as more appropriate is a true mark of the defeat of the rule of law. Nothing now stands in the way of Trump’s id and Trump’s actions.

3. In fact, Trump won, but it is insignificant.

Trump is an inherently weak president – a president with a narrow support base and no capacity for persuasion, and, to date, who is too chaotic to be good at suppressing dissent. His actions and their expected consequences are more distant than our fears and his raging rages make us believe. Imagine if the plot had been successful and the President of Ukraine had actually announced investigations into the Bidens – would anyone have been fooled into the origin of these investigations, apart from those among Trump supporters who live to be fooled by him? The real pattern of Trumpism – the chaos of fish with self-defeating results, evil talk and helpless action – will continue. Nothing has changed. Trump’s best efforts are horribly ugly but ultimately meaningless. All that has happened is that we are exactly where we were before, but with one side slightly less passive and the other slightly more rabid. Allowing Trump to get away with his “perfect” phone call would now seem much worse than politics, while having the exact same effect of creating an ever more unlimited Trump. A Trump not called to order would be no different from the one who was.

3. And you know what? In fact, Trump lost.

The idea of ​​a “verdict of history” is nonsense. But the verdict of the verdicts is not. In this regard, Mitt Romney’s speech was, albeit judicially powerless, morally. Mocking the idea that Trump’s behavior was not impenetrable, showing that it was, Romney put an end to all ambiguity and spoke for the truth and for the story.

4. We will always remember the eloquence of Adam Schiff.

Certainly, the most permanent moment of all the dismissal resides in the performance of Schiff before the Senate as principal director of the Chamber. Often speaking extemporaneously, with carefully rhythmic sobriety and intelligence that one would have thought to have completely disappeared from the American pulpit, not to mention American politics, he was, without exaggeration, similar to Lincoln. Like Lincoln, that is to say in a very specific formal way: he laid prudent, even tedious foundations, of elaborate laws and evidence, and then pushed for moral exhortation only on this basis . He transformed the legal argument into moral practice. It may be too late for anyone to act on this truth, but if the Democratic Party could vote its conscience and its honor now, it would surely, in droves, end up with Schiff’s appointment as president.

5. Romney’s courage too.

John F. Kennedy’s famous book “Profiles in Courage” would be better called “Profiles in Collaboration” because, as everyone now knows, it was largely written by his doppelgänger, Theodore Sorensen, although according to JFK’s ideas, while the courage of many Kennedy subjects, particularly those who voted in favor of the acquittal of Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, now seem less conclusive than before. Never mind – the central idea is that democratic politics, while designed to bring the legislator to the constituency, sometimes requires a legislator who refuses to comply. This idea, of non-conformity in principle, is essential to the difference between demagogic democracy and liberal democracy, and Mitt Romney, whatever his faults and faults, defined him for his time. (This was all the more moving because he was inspired by the most written American in the scriptures, the Book of Mormon.)

6. There was a really shocking collapse of consciousness.

The real story was not the complete collapse of consciousness among the Republicans in the Senate. It was to be expected – after all, the first recall vote ever offered by a senator from the same political party as the president was Romney. The real collapse affected the senior military and politically appointed national security professionals who had been in Trump’s inner circle before leaving him, voluntarily or not. John Bolton’s behavior, in particular, was inexplicable. Clearly disdained for Trump’s demonstrable incapacity, he refused to speak out against him, apparently with a bizarre mixture of disgust for the Democratic Congress and a desire to sell books in the fall. We had to expect the passivity of the Republicans; that of Bolton was not. Nor were other former senior officials, including respected retired generals like James Mattis – and H. R. McMaster and John F. Kelly, who spoke softly, but not abruptly. Even if they were not in the White House at the time of the telephone call to Ukraine, they know the character of the president. Yet they have remained largely silent, apparently through a sense of misplaced professionalism and discretion. (Misplaced due to the unique gravity and urgency of the circumstances. While it is good for soldiers to be discreet, there are times when their duties as citizens are more important than their habits in as officers.)

