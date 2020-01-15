advertisement

Thirdy Ravena is not yet looking at the National Basketball Association.

“I’m just thinking about developing as a basketball player, and my focus is on playing internationally – not necessarily in the NBA right away,” said the three-time UAAP champion and most valuable player in the final on Wednesday.

advertisement

Ravena decided last November not to sign up for the PBA draft, a route his older brother had also taken from college. After a colorful stay at Ateneo, Kiefer Ravena tried his luck with Texas Legends, the D-League partner of Dallas Mavericks, in 2016. He returned home a year later and then became the second overall selection of the PBA design via NLEX.

At the moment, the younger Ravena will strengthen a loaded Mighty Sports Club under the leadership of Fiba World Cup veterans Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman, as well as hopeful NBA teenager Kai Sotto.

The athletic swinger is also part of Gilas Pilipinas’ 24-man pool, which will compete for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup next month.

Ravena said he is also considering stays in Japan and other Asian leagues.

The son of TNT trainer and former PBA star Bong said he had also received offers to play in Australia and New Zealand.

“I just want to make sure I’m on the right track,” he said. “This is a critical phase in my career.”

“I think the next five years will determine where I will be in life. I just have to make sure that I make the most of the opportunities. At the moment an opportunity [an NBA] has not yet appeared, so I am concentrating entirely on the tournaments I’m going to play at. “

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement