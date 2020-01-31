advertisement

Concerns that passengers aboard a cruise ship may have contracted the coronavirus caused about 6,000 people to be kept on board until further notice.

The cruise ship is called the Costa Smeralda and is being held in Civitavecchia, Italy. No one is able to get off the ship until health officials are able to investigate after concerns that two passengers on board could have the virus.

According to a spokesman for the cruise company Costa Crociere, the two passengers on board were a Chinese couple who had reported symptoms similar to that of the virus. Ifti came aboard on January 25 in Savona, Italy.

The main person of concern is a 54-year-old woman from Macau. She has been moved into solitary confinement and her husband is being examined by health officials, but so far has shown no symptoms.

While traveling across Europe, the ship has stopped in France, Marseille and Spain. On Thursday, the ship made its stop in Italy.

The spokesman noted that it would probably take “several hours” before anything was discovered.

It was determined after several hours that there was no coronavirus on board.

Some passengers were mad that they were not getting enough information while waiting. A passenger named Marina Guerrero posted “We are humans!” From the cruise ship on Thursday.

Guerrero attached a video showing the passengers waiting anxiously on the ship.

Costa Crociere is a part of Carnival Cruises which is one of the largest cruise companies in the world.

The Costa Smeralda has the capacity to carry 6,600 passengers and over 1,000 crew members on top of that.

On Wednesday, three trips were canceled by Royal Caribbean Cruises for fear of a virus spreading to rising seas.

Coronavirus has killed over 170 people in China so far and has spread to Canada and other countries around the world, including the US and Australia.

