Police investigating the murder arrested a third man following the weekend death of a Derbyshire football player.

Jordan Sinnott was involved in incidents in downtown Retford, Notts, Friday evening (January 24) and early Saturday morning.

Nottinghamshire police have launched a murder investigation after Matlock Town player Sinnott, 25, was fatally injured.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have already been arrested in connection with the incidents and are still in police custody.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who heads the investigation, called on local people for information.

Jordan Sinnott of Matlock FC

(Image: PA)

DI Wilson said: “Retford is a fantastic city with a close-knit community, and I would like to appeal directly to that community to make it happen. Jordan’s family deserves answers, so come talk to us.

“We are progressing with the investigation, but we have unanswered questions. I know there are people out there who have seen what happened and who can answer these questions for us, so I would like to call you directly – please do the right thing, not just for us, but for Jordan’s family.

“Anyone with information can call the Nottinghamshire police at 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We have also opened an online portal that the public can use to provide us with information. This can be done anonymously and is not traceable by the police. ”

The scene in Retford, Nottinghamshire

(Image: PA)

Nottinghamshire police first visited Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford, following a report by a group of eight men and women involved in a parking disturbance from the pub just after 11:25 p.m. Friday.

Officers were then called in to assist ambulance teams attempting to treat Mr. Sinnott, who also played for Alfreton Town, Huddersfield Town and Halifax Town, after he was found unconscious with a suspected skull fracture in following an incident at around 2 a.m. in the city market. Place.

Mr. Sinnott had remained in hospital since the time of the incident, where he was receiving treatment for an alleged skull fracture. He died in hospital just before 6 p.m. on Saturday January 25, surrounded by his family.

Two other men were also injured in the incidents, a 27-year-old man with a suspected broken nose and a 44-year-old man receiving a suspected jaw suspicion.

