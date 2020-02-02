advertisement

From January to January, more clients are appointed to my law firm who have taken a New Year’s resolution to finally get their financial affairs, including the estate plan, in order. And that’s a good thing, because everyone needs a plan for the “what if” and we never know when we’ll need the plan.

As I write this, news of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his little daughter, and seven other people has appeared. The retired NBA star was only 41 years old.

Have you decided to finally complete or maybe update your estate planning? Good for you. Here’s what you have to do and what you don’t have to do.

Make an appointment

Make an appointment with a qualified estate administrator. If you don’t have one, ask a friend, family member, or other person you trust for a recommendation. Check the California State Bar website to make sure the lawyer is in good shape (www.calbar.ca.gov).

Then call and make the first appointment. When you have an appointment, you have a certain deadline, and that will likely focus and pursue your goal. In addition, most lawyers have a planning worksheet or organizer that they send you in advance to help you collect the information you need.

collect informations

Start with the simple part – the names, addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates of your spouse, children, and anyone else you want to provide something for. If you have pets, include them and the name of the person who will look after them in the event of your death or disability.

Next, make a list of your assets and their estimated value. Include retirement plans, life insurance, all funds owed to you (including your children!), Bank accounts, real estate, timeshare, oil and mineral interests, stocks, bonds, personal property, vehicles, recreational vehicles, and all valuable collectibles including art, jewelry, coins, and like.

Your financial planner or CPA may be able to provide much of this information in an organized format. Your lawyer also needs to know if you (or your spouse) have firearms (there are specific laws governing the transfer of firearms under federal and California law). Also list your debts, including mortgages.

Your lawyer must know dollar values ​​and an estimate of your net worth. This is not because we are curious, but because we can develop a plan for you that also takes into account potential estate, income and property tax issues. A client with net assets of $ 2 million, which largely corresponds to a 401 (k) and an IRA, needs a completely different plan than a client with net assets of $ 2 million, which is made up of 1.2 million $ 1960 in cash and a house he bought made up for $ 15,000 in 1960, which is now $ 800,000.

The first person has an income tax problem and may only be able to name their spouse as beneficiaries. While the second party must carefully plan both income and property taxes based on where they live (and whoever gets the house decides whether the property taxes will be recalculated).

Who is acting for you?

Estate planning includes planning for your death and incapacity to work. In both cases, someone has to act on your behalf – make financial decisions, make healthcare decisions, and meet the conditions you trust. Think about the people you could name and some alternatives. However, note that you don’t have to make a decision before seeing the lawyer. The job of a lawyer is to find a lawyer. We can help you identify the best person to choose from and, in certain circumstances, provide advice on recruiting professional trustees.

If you have underage children, it is very important to consider who should become the children’s guardian in the event of your death or incapacity to work. It is best to have discussed this with that person and have a second choice in mind.

Think about your plan

Make a note of your death and the death of your spouse if you have one, who should be your beneficiary. Their children? Equal parts? Your grandchildren? Charity? Your pets? Close friends? A little bit for everyone? Are there certain gifts that you want to give to certain people or charities? This is your plan, you can (mostly) do whatever you want.

What are your goals? Who do you want to receive your estate and, above all, who should not receive anything (this could be the IRS). Again, you don’t have to pin down all the details. The lawyer’s job is to help you create a plan that fits your goals. You can create an estate plan once, twice, or even half a dozen times in your life. Your lawyer probably makes so many plans every week.

Lawyers who are familiar with estate planning know many options that you may not have thought about. Trusts can solve countless problems, be it an irresponsible inheritance, a worrying mother-in-law, creditors, unequal shares, a family business in which only one of the children is involved, or the desire to ensure that the grandchildren will eventually receive something from their grandparents. That is why it is called estate planning and not estate dictation.

Fixed

If you’ve decided to get your estate plan in order, or if you haven’t (but should have!), You can consider this article as a first step. But I want to encourage you to take the next steps. Since the heartbreaking loss of the Bryant family makes everything clear, we never know how much time we have.

Teresa J. Rhyne is a lawyer specializing in estate planning and trust management in Riverside and Paso Robles, CA. She is also the New York Times’ best-selling author for “The Dog Lived (and So Will I)” and “Poppy in The Wild,” which will be released in fall 2020. You can reach her at Teresa@trlawgroup.net

