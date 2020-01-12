advertisement

Imagine the scenario: it is the death of the night. You sleep deeply in bed – and you hear a loud noise.

When you wake up your partner, you get out on tiptoe and instinctively grab an object to protect yourself while you check the cause of the noise.

You crawl down to find a shaded figure shoveling your belongings in a large bag.

It could be tempting to hit the figure with your weapon and believe that you are right to do so.

After all, this person is an invader, a burglar, and you’re just protecting your house, right?

But attacking intruders and causing them unnecessary harm can pose serious problems if you are not careful.

We have therefore described below the rules for attacking someone at your place in self-defense.

This guide should help you stay on the safe side of the law and not be caught off guard.

“Reasonable force”

The British government explains how a person can defend themselves and their home on their website.

It states that they can use “reasonable force” to protect themselves or others if a crime takes place in their home.

There is no clear definition of what “reasonable force” means, so it would be taken on a case-by-case basis.

But the owners should use a little common sense here.

Doing what you honestly think is necessary for security is solid evidence that you are acting in self-defense.

Use a weapon

Interestingly, owners are allowed to use a weapon to protect themselves “in the heat of the moment”.

But you could be prosecuted if you continue to attack the intruder even if you are no longer in danger.

Again, your goal should be to keep yourself and others safe, not to cause as much damage as possible to the intruder.

You can also do whatever is necessary (within reasonable limits) to prevent an intruder from escaping, for example by tackling him to the ground.

Waiting to be attacked?

You don’t have to wait to be attacked to be justified in attacking an invader.

A preventative attack that protects your family from damage, while not causing unnecessary damage to the intruder, is less likely to be illegal.

Setting traps

It is illegal to trap potential burglars rather than involving the police.

Any ideas you may have to protect your home from invaders with spiked pits or gun turrets should be recorded for post-apocalyptic Mad-Maxian fantasies.

Protect and secure your home, by all means, but don’t set traps.

The original scenario

In the example mentioned earlier, you saw the intruder and grabbed a bottle to hit him.

The intruder turns around, sees you and threatensly walks towards you.

“In the heat of the action”, you hit them once with this bottle in your head.

They fall to the floor unconscious. Your partner called the police, who arrived five minutes later.

The assailant suffered no serious damage and was awakened by the police. They are arrested on suspicion of burglary.

In this scenario, you would have strong arguments for using “reasonable force” to protect yourself in your own home.

But if you continued to attack them while they were unconscious, or if you deliberately set a trap for them, you could be prosecuted.

So use “reasonable force” to deal with the threat, and use common sense whenever possible.

