advertisement

The parents of a “ brave and stubborn ” teenage girl who fought lifelong battle with the disease asked those in mourning to wear bright clothing for her funeral.

Abigail Herus died in hospital on December 28 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

advertisement

The 15-year-old woman was receiving treatment for a rare type of cancer called post-transplant lymphoma disease (PTLD) and went into remission before her death.

Abigail, of Syston, had battled the disease her entire life, requiring a heart transplant at the age of 10.

This came after he was born with a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, which means that his heart muscle was stretched and could not pump blood effectively.

PTLD had been caused by a weakened immune system caused by heart transplantation.

Mom Marci described her daughter as the strongest person she had ever met.

“We were so proud of her. She just took care of it,” said the 42-year-old woman.

“Everything she went through, she got out so bravely.”

Papa Mark, 48, added that, despite all that Abigail had experienced in life, she was “very resilient”.

“She was stubborn and never complained,” he said.

Abigail Herus underwent a heart transplant at the age of 10

(Image: Mark Herus)

Marci said: “There was a lot more going on inside, mentally, than she said.

“She was not sleeping properly. It really affected her.

“Towards the end, she asked ‘Why is it always me?’.

“It was a difficult question to answer.”

After learning that Abigail was in remission for her cancer, the doctors announced after Christmas that she had bleeding in the brain.

Marci said: “She returned to the hospital the day after Christmas for another CT scan and they told us that she had severe brain bleeding.

“They said there was nothing they could do.”

Read more

What’s going on in your area

While in hospital, Abigail stopped breathing and had to use a ventilator.

Marci said: “They said it would take a few hours, but she stayed with us for another three days.

“It was the thing that attracted me the most. Even in the end, even after she stopped breathing, her heart continued to beat.

“This heart was a perfect match.”

Her parents also said that they hoped that Abigail’s life and struggle would make more people aware of the PTLD.

Mark said: “I would like to think that his life inspired others and made others understand that after a transplant, it is not all easy.

“Things were simpler before she had the transplant, but I have absolutely no regrets about the additional five years we spent with her.”

Abigail Herus photographed with her parents in 2014 and just before her 3 years in 2007

(Image: Alex Hannam / Matt Short)

Abigail’s funeral will be held at St Peter & St Paul Syston parish church at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by cremation in Loughborough.

They asked for family flowers only.

Anyone wishing to pay tribute must make a donation to G E Gamble & Sons Charity, with further information to the funeral directors G E Gamble and Sons, High Street, Syston.

Read more

More inspiring stories

Abigail’s parents said the money would be split among several charities.

Participants in the funeral were also asked to wear bright clothing.

Marci explained: “It was Abigail, she didn’t make black or anything like that.

“She was brilliant and she was happy most of the time.

“We just want to reflect that and celebrate his life.

“We want it to be a happy day, as happy as a funeral can be.”

.

advertisement