advertisement

MANY Australians are digging deep in times of crisis and the recent bushfire disaster has again proven that we are a generous bunch.

Celebrities are among those dipped in their pockets. Chris Hemsworth, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Russell Crowe give a lot, as do the sports stars Nick Kyrgios, Ash Barty and Shane Warne, who auctioned off his green hat.

Others have started their own fundraisers, including comedians Celeste Barber and performer Magda Szubanski.

advertisement

If you’ve made or are planning to fund a relevant charity, Mr. Taxman director Dr. Adrian Raftery said that it is important to ensure that donations are made to a recipient of deductible gifts (DGR) if you want to claim the donation as a tax time.

“It must be a registered charity that accepts tax-deductible donations. Ideally, you should have a copy of your receipt for the tax period to which you referred the donation,” he said.

“But some people are not interested in the tax deduction and don’t claim it.”

When money is thrown into a basket for a DGR, donors can request a deduction for gifts up to $ 10 without a receipt, and a receipt must be presented for any larger amount if they are to be used as a tax deduction.

media_cameraVolunteers sort donation boxes that are ready to be loaded onto a Bondi Surf Bathers Life Saving Club truck that has been flooded with donations since it was established as a Bushfire Relief Center. Picture: John Appleyard

Dr. Raftery said it was important to always put a receipt aside so that “it could be claimed at the end of the fiscal year.”

Dr. Raftery said it was important to always put a receipt aside so that “it could be claimed at the end of the fiscal year.”

Passing money on to crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe is not tax deductible. ATO states that the donation of purchased goods such as groceries can be deductible if you receive a donation receipt from the charity to support the donation.

Although many people do the right thing in times of crisis, fraudsters will use it as an opportunity to steal from honest donors.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims urged people to go directly to charities they were familiar with before handing over money.

“Instead of responding to a call or text, or someone who speaks to you online and you don’t know, the best thing to do is find the actual website and donate directly,” he said.

Mr. Sims said people should check whether a charity is legitimate by searching the Australian charity register and the nonprofit commission register before making a donation.

If you are attacked by a fraudster, report this to 1300 795 995.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as What to Consider Before Donating to the Bushfire Call?

advertisement