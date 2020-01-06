advertisement

So another decade has passed. And how our world has changed in the past 10 years. The way we consume music and television has changed fundamentally. Our diet has changed dramatically, as has the way we communicate. Climate concerns have increased and the way we spend and travel is fundamentally different from 2010 in many ways.

Here – in a completely random order – some of the things we take for granted today are either non-existent or of little interest when the decade just started.

Contactless transactions

Contactless payment is now everywhere.

In the summer of 2011, the Bank of Ireland announced plans to introduce a new cashless payment method for Irish customers using their new “contactless” Visa debit cards. Within a few weeks, AIB said it was the same. The banks explained that the cards would target small transactions, limited to $ 15, and would allow customers to pay for smaller items in stores in less than a second simply by holding the card through a reader in the store. The recording was slow at first. Around 1.5 million contactless payments were made daily in the last three months of last year, with people using cards and phones, and even watches, to make payments.

Integrated traffic

Integrated public transport was introduced in Dublin in the 2010s.

On December 12, 2011, after nine years of planning and more than two decades of discussion, Dublin received its first integrated ticket for public transport. The Leap card was officially introduced by the then Secretary of Transportation Alan Kelly and allowed people to use the bus, the Luas, the darts and some of the trains with a single ticket.

city ​​bicycles

City of Dublin bike rentals started in late 2009 and started in the early years of the decade.

The Dublin City Bikes program was actually launched in Dublin in 2009, but it really started at the beginning of the last decade. In the beginning, almost everyone was convinced that all bikes would end up in the river. That didn’t happen. The city took the motorcycles to heart and it was an out of control success in every way.

Music streaming

In the past 30 or 40 years, hardly anything has changed as much as the music industry. Records became cassettes that became CDs, which in short became mini-discs, a collection of ones and zeros that were illegally downloaded from the Internet and became legal streaming services like Spotify and Deezer. Are we feeling better now that almost every song by every artist is available on your phone? Or did we value music more than we had to save to buy records that we appreciated and played with pens that were dull?

Netflix

Olivia Coleman for season 3 of The Crown. Photo: Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix

When Netflix started its streaming service in Ireland in early January 2012, the reaction of this author was extremely sharp. On the first day we looked at the offer and found that the content was poor, and we wondered if enough people were interested in seeing Paul Blart: Mall Cop to sign up for the service. We briefly referred to the existence of something called Breaking Bad. Eight years fast forward and Netflix conquered almost everything. There’s loads of content and Pricewatch sees Breaking Bad for the second time on Netflix. And – take it from us – this time it’s as good as the first time.

Play online

Ten years ago, the rule was to go to shops and buy computer games. This market practically no longer exists since all major platforms sell all of their games online. And speaking of games, how can we forget Minecraft and Fortnite, the all-conquering games that leave us completely puzzled.

influencers

Social media influencers have become an important force in marketing over the past decade. Her tweets, Facebook posts, Snapchat snaps, Instagram posts and insta stories reached an enormous audience and became very attractive to brands, agencies and companies that wanted to reach a crowd of people. They were doubly attractive because the effects on a brand of a particular post were so easy to see in real time. It remains to be seen whether the idea has legs or not.

veganism

What was once a niche market is on the way to becoming mainstream

What used to be a niche market is on the way to gain acceptance as people are looking for alternatives to meat for health and environmental reasons. Bord Bia says almost 10 percent of people in Ireland are vegetarian (not the same as veganism as we know). This is doubling in a decade.

Gelato

As far as we can tell, Gelato was a word in this newspaper that was limited to articles about Italy until we first saw it in 2014 in relation to an Irish company that sells what is a bit like ice cream. Nowadays there are gelatarias on almost every corner and people seem to order the stuff in restaurants forever. But do you know what the difference between ice and ice is? Well, ice cream is the Italian word for ice cream, but it is soft and smooth and has a freshness that the ice cream is lacking, which is heavier and sweeter. Gelato is also made with less fat and less air. And normal ice cream is made with cream as the main ingredient – the clue is the name – while gelato avoids a lot of cream in favor of milk.

Whatsapp

Access to WhatsApp is now the most popular use of apps among smartphone users in Ireland. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo / EPA

“WhatsApp is a messaging application that you can use to handle SMS fees. Instead of participating in your SMS quota, you can use the application to send texts to friends over the data network. The difference is that you don’t have to remember usernames to find them. The application uses phone numbers to identify contacts and automatically selects those who have the app. It is available for iPhone, Nokia, and Blackberry, and messages can be sent across platforms. “So Ciara O’Brien wrote in this newspaper on August 28, 2010. Access to WhatsApp is currently the most popular use of apps among smartphone users in Ireland. 85 percent of people use their smartphone for this purpose. And look at the reference to Blackberry.

Electric cars / scooters

Three years ago, an adult on a scooter with suspicion was considered an eye-catching nerd, but in the past 18 months, the devices have appeared in large numbers across the country. The cool kids of Silicon Valley are to blame. They’ve been attacking them without the slightest hint of shame since at least 2016, and small startups with big plans to rent scooters to the world, with programs that work just like city bike rental programs, have attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capitalists , In almost every way, the e-scooter is the perfect vehicle for short journeys and city crossings. They are environmentally friendly, comparatively cheap, quick and difficult to steal because they are compact and light and can easily go where their owner goes.

They can also be easily brought on a bus, train, or taxi if the weather changes at any point during the trip. And because users can comfortably travel distances of up to 20 km – although the range is realistically only half as long – people can get to work or their bus stop or train station quickly, without having to take a shower beforehand , However, there is only one minor problem. According to legislation older than 50 years, they are illegal in Ireland.

Airbnb

Airbnb has changed the way we go on vacation. Getty Images

The homeshare platform, which is now ubiquitous, was first mentioned in July 2010. In a summary of the website, it was only worth a short paragraph. Who would have thought that in a few years it would dramatically change the way people around the world did their Hollier.

recession scars

A decade ago, Ireland was in one of the worst recessions in the history of the state. The house prices were in free fall, there was talk of the collapse of the banks and the sending of the army to protect the ATMs. Jobs disappeared, austerity was everywhere, and the people who controlled the levers of power didn’t seem to have a clue what to do. But slowly, as in previous years, things improved through a combination of cheap international trade winds, luck, people’s willingness to make sacrifices and – to be fair – political management. While the Irish are spending money again – at least those who have it – there seems to be a reluctance to revert to the ruthless shopping habits of the past, and Irish consumers are still shaken by the crash and feared what might happen next. Compared to the boom years, people are still very price-conscious.

Storm names

As soon as a storm gets a name from a National Met Service, it will hang on to it, even if it later falls into Irish waters. Photo: Garry O’Neill

A massive storm at the end of October 2013, in which 17 people died in Europe, and some violent storms that blew in from the Atlantic this winter prompted the offices in Ireland and the UK to band together to name storms. The first windstorm to be named was Abigail in November 2015. Only storms that are classified as orange or red can be named as they may have a significant impact. As soon as a storm gets a name from a National Met Service, it will hang on to it, even if it later falls into Irish waters. Two of the worst storms in recent years – Ophelia and Emma – have been named by forecasters in the United States and Portugal.

donuts

Donuts are now obviously older than 10 years. They are more than 400 years old, but the popularity of humble enjoyment has skyrocketed in the past decade. Years ago, when sales of donuts were limited to supermarkets, old school bakeries, and the occasional festival bus, most people were considered ugly chunks of greasy batter that were bad for the heart and worse for the waistline. But then Instagram came and people took pictures of their donuts and suddenly things were cool. There are more than 20 donut shops in Dublin alone, and others have surfaced across the state. When a Krispy Kreme store opened in Blanchadrstown last September, there were queues all around the block. In the first twelve months of trading, around 600,000 customers came in and bought around 6.6 million donuts. It was the brand’s most successful business that opened internationally.

selfies

The selfie is certainly the big photo trend of the 2010s.

The very first time that this now ubiquitous concept appeared in this newspaper was an article by Kevin Courtney in the summer of 2012. “While artists and photographers have mastered the art of self-portraits for a long time, most of us haven’t worked out how to find one Takes a self-portrait without jerking the camera or making a silly face, ”he wrote in a short statement. He even outlined how the word could best be used with an example sentence. “Britney is getting desperate for ads – she sent us some selfies and claims that paparazzi shot them with really good zoom lenses.”

salads

With the rise of the Doughtnut, the salad bar also rose. Ten years ago, the thought of going to a restaurant and ordering a take-away salad would have been strange. Today everyone is chopped with fresh and sprouts and offers guests nothing but salads.

Food Delivery Service

There was a time when the only food you could reasonably expect to have delivered to your home was pizza or Indian and Chinese takeout. Then came Just Eat, which promised to deliver food from all sorts of restaurants. About five years later, in 2015, Deliveroo was added and then Uber Eats.

Taxi times

How we loved Hailo when it first came to Ireland in 2012. And what was not to be loved? It was an effortlessly simple app that people could use to get a taxi using their (still sophisticated) smartphone. People thought it was great that they could follow the progress of a taxi when it came to them. It also allowed people to pay by credit card. There were no call-on fees and people were given five minutes after the taxi arrived before the counter started, so they weren’t punished for driving a little late. They also received the name and picture of the taxi driver and emailed a receipt. Within a few years it was one of the most popular companies in Ireland. But we are moody people. Hailo became MyTaxi and then FreeNow. And we started to get angry. The retrieval fees were repaid, as were the cancellation fees. It’s still great service, and without it we would be worst off.

The environment

The environment is not new, but it has come to the fore in a way that was certainly not a decade ago. Photo: Getty Images / Stockphoto

Concerns about climate change are not new and the environment is millions of years old. But it is now in the front and in the center in a way that it certainly was not a decade ago. For more than four decades, clever minds have been warning us that we are destroying the planet through our excessive consumption of carbon and our shameless consumption, and that we are dealing with waste in an appalling manner. Few people listened when it would have been easier to fix things. Many of us are listening now, but it remains to be seen whether it will be too late to fix the environmental problems we are facing.

The next decade

So what will be written about in 10 years? There are some things on the list above that we could have predicted, others have completely blinded us. But what we expect will add to the list when the 2030s begin – but hopefully no robot wars (we’ll definitely lose them). Augmented reality will be great, as will artificial intelligence. We may have to wait a little longer for the singularity. But who knows?

