advertisement

Concerns over a viral outbreak in China have put global health officials on alert, but how much of a threat is coronavirus to Canadians?

The World Health Organization did not stop calling it a global health emergency, while officials here have said Canadians are at low risk of contracting the disease.

However, experts stress the need to be alert and prepared for signs of infection. Here are the key things to know:

advertisement

IS IT ITSHT?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that most commonly cause mild to moderate upper respiratory tract diseases including common cold, but they can also lead to serious illnesses. Some coronaviruses spread between animals, some pass between animals and humans, and others pass from humans to humans.

This new virus is different from the coronaviruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

FAR JAN Common symbols?

This new virus has nonspecific symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Typically, coronavirus infections manifest as common cold. Symptoms can include ingrown nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever. New babies can contract gastrointestinal disease.

Severe cases include pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.

YOU SHOULD DO IF IF I CAN INFECT

Consult your healthcare provider as soon as possible if you are worried about symptoms or have traveled to a region where severe coronaviruses are known to occur.

If you have mild symptoms like the cold, health officials encourage you to stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact to help protect others. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and be sure to dispose of used tissue in the trash and wash your hands. Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.

– Sources: Health Canada, Ontario Public Health, World Health Organization

advertisement