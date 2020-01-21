advertisement

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP – Every year the ice is harvested at Tobyhanna Mill Pond in Coolbaugh Township.

But this year only about three centimeters of water has been frozen and that is not enough to cut.

“We had cut earlier when there was about five or six centimeters. Ideally and historically, they always kept 12 centimeters of ice cream because that was a good size cake to work with,” said Bill Leonard, organizer of the ice harvest.

The annual harvest teaches people about the ice cream industry and shows how the process works.

Bill Leonard is an organizer. He blames temperatures warmer than normal for the lack of ice.

“We had more than four inches there at the beginning of the year, but it’s pretty thin now,” Leonard said.

Brian Neipert from Tobyhanna likes to come to the ice harvest. He kept his fingers crossed, the recent cold weather would help.

“Other years it was thicker and cold, but we’ve had such a warm winter so far, so we hoped to get more ice for the weekend, but it doesn’t look like that,” Neipert said.

Although the harvest will not take place, organizers are still encouraging people to come out this weekend and learn a little about natural ice.

“We have a lot of tools in the ice house here and we’ll talk about ice harvesting, how it was an important industry for the area in the 1900s, so people are welcome to come out,” Leonard said.

Demonstrations in Mill Pond take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are also ice harvest displays at the Coolbaugh Township Historical Association. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

