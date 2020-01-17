advertisement

Three men broke into a store in Invergowire early in the morning – but left without taking anything.

Police are calling witnesses to the incident, which occurred at the Scotmid on Main Street around 12:30 p.m.

Three men broke into the store, but police suspect they were disturbed when they left without stealing anything.

An attempt was also made to break into a nearby white Hyundai i40 parked on Carselea Road, which officers said was done by the same trio.

The car was damaged, but they failed.

The agents would like to find three men seen on the store’s video surveillance.

The first is described as a slim white figure, wearing a light-colored baseball cap, a light-colored jacket and jogging bottoms, black gloves and sneakers with a reflective stripe.

The second is white, slim, and in the late teens or early 20s he wears a dark baseball cap with yellow writing, a dark hooded top, gray jogging bottoms, and dark shoes.

The third is also white with a slim figure and in his late teens or early twenties. He wore a two-tone black and white cap, a dark button-down jacket over a light hooded top, and gray jogging bottoms with white stripes on the legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 101 with the reference number 0080 of 17 January.

