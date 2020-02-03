advertisement

Two men posing as police broke into the home of a Carnoustie pensioner.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, when the 77-year-old victim was at his home on Primrose Street when two men posing as police broke into the house.

The two men then threatened the old man and asked him for money before leaving with a bottle of whiskey and a cell phone.

The old man was not physically injured but remained extremely upset, police said.

The two culprits are described as white, aged in their mid-thirties, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with short short dark hair. One of them was of stocky construction and the other was of medium construction. The two men wore green zipped jackets with a logo on them.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Wishart at Dundee CID said, “It was a very scary experience for anyone and it is vital that we find the two despicable men who committed this robbery.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the culprits hanging around in the area before or after the theft or anyone who recognizes their description.”

Anyone with information should contact the CID in Dundee via telephone number 101, mentioning incident number 3355 of January 30, 2020. Alternatively, calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

