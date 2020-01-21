advertisement

A postmistress described the time when a gun was pointed at her head while her husband was tied down in a terrifying raid.

Yesterday morning, January 20, three men broke into the back door of the Overseal store and post office at 4 a.m. and grabbed Harshad Patel from the store.

They stormed upstairs and told his wife if she said anything, they would kill her 61-year-old husband.

Wife, who didn’t want to be named, was woken up by two men pointing guns at her head while lying in bed, before forcing her downstairs, where she saw her husband tied with a tie in plastic.

The thugs later locked the couple and their 32-year-old daughter in a room while they cried for fear of their lives.

Two and a half hours later, they fled with money, alcohol and a large laundry bag full of cigarettes – but failed to get into the post office safe.

“People were waiting outside for the post office to open”

The postmistress said, “Two had guns and one had a crowbar.

“I never had a chance to press the panic button.

“Two men went upstairs to my room and stood on either side of my bed, they pointed a gun at me and said ‘ssh’.

“When I woke up, they said” if you say something, we will kill it “.

“After they locked us in the back room, two men were looking everywhere. They couldn’t get into the safe.

“It arrived at 6:45 am and people were waiting for the post office to open. They knocked on the door.

Police cars in front of the post office

(Image: Burton Live player)

“We opened the door slightly after five minutes and the thieves were gone.

“I went to press the panic button right away and the police came 10 minutes later.

“We thought they were going to do something. We were crying.

“They knew what they were doing and where the stock was. They looked professional.

“This is the third time we have been robbed in 10 years since the post office was installed.

“This is an open plan, so we want a safer space. We ask that at the post office and consider what it can do to make it safer.”

Raid on another flight in Derbyshire

In the aftermath of the horror of the raid, the Lullington Road post office will be closed until at least Thursday. However, the convenience store remains open.

It is the third time in 10 years that it has been robbed, with bosses putting the company on the market last year, citing poor health.

The raid was linked to a robbery at the Bonnie Prince pub in Chellaston earlier in the morning

Three men broke into the building and stole empty boxes. No one was hurt.

Witnesses to the second incident describe the men as:

5 feet 6 inches tall, skinny in construction, wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black track top and black mask covering facial features, with visible blue eyes. He had an English accent.

5 feet 4 inches tall, medium height, wearing a black fleece, black tracksuit, light green sneakers and a navy blue mask.

6 feet tall, skinny, wearing a black tracksuit bottom, a black track top and a black mask that covered his entire face. He was fluent in Hindi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derbyshire Police at 101, including reference number 20 * 035880.

