advertisement

Ernesto Valverde’s future continues to make headlines and Monday brings a fresh rumor that former striker Thierry Henry is a possible option to replace the 55-year-old.

According to Sport, the Frenchman’s name is now in the frame, despite his lack of top-level management experience.

The report estimates that Henry has a great relationship with Eric Abidal, develops well with Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets and of course the French club’s contingent.

advertisement

He has the DNA of all important Barca, is a strong ambassador for the club and also seems to have an ally in President Josep Mari Bartomeu.

Of course his management record is not the biggest. He worked as Roberto Martinez’s assistant with Belgium and was fired from Monaco after just 19 games at the helm.

He was named boss of the Montreal Impact in November on a two-year contract, but Barca expect to be able to catch him if Valverde really leaves at the end of the season.

The report claims the club does not worry too much about its management record and cites Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique as examples of inexperienced coaches who have stepped in and won trophies.

advertisement