A thief who stole a bag of 2 Maltesers, a toy helicopter and candles from Intu Derby was imprisoned.

Dean Purdy will no longer enjoy the lighter side of life after being spotted picking up items from three different stores earlier this month.

The South Derbyshire District Court learned that he had a bag “lined to escape detection” at the mall.

District judge Andrew Meachin was also told that the 50-year-old was already given a suspended sentence for another case.

The judge activated the sentence before handing him a few more weeks in prison for committing the latest thefts.

When sentencing, he said, “It is aggravating since you deliberately went to the store using a lined bag to evade detection.

“I cannot find any supporting reason why I should not activate your conditional sentence.”

Neil Hollett, a prosecutor, told court that Purdy was spotted at Intu Derby on January 23.

He said the Maltesers were from Iceland. Purdy also took a Menkind “Motion Controlled Quadcopter” along with six hexagonal rose gold candles and a The Works popcorn cart – the same day.

Hollett said, “He was seen on CCTV and recognized. He was seen leaving Iceland with a bag.

“He admits having stolen objects from the bag. He was arrested for this affair. He has not had universal credit for two months and that is the reason for the theft that day.

“He made a full and frank confession and the robberies totaled £ 57.”

Theo Addae, mitigating, said that Purdy was also on a community order and that he had attended eight of his eleven appointments with the probation service, with one acceptable absence and two unacceptable absences.

He said, “He stole the items for food and electricity. All of the items were recovered from him when he was arrested. He is making progress.

“He has stable accommodation, it is his first stable address in years and he has been there for about a year. He also works with the probation service.

“(If he is imprisoned), he will lose support, lose accommodation and be back to square one. I would ask you to postpone the sentence. Otherwise, impose a curfew.”

District judge Meachin had little sympathy for Purdy, of South Street, Derby, and decided to imprison him for his actions.

He started by activating his ten-week suspended sentence. He then added an additional four weeks in prison, to be carried out consecutively, for recent offenses.

This gave him a total of 14 weeks in detention. He was then ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 122.

