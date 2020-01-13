advertisement

Police are calling for information after a number of cars were broken into this weekend in Dundee.

Most incidents took place in the Hilltown and Fairmuir areas Friday evening / Saturday morning.

In Thistle Street, we tried to break into a Vauxhall Corsa.

advertisement

The entry was not won, but the car was damaged by a screwdriver or similar object which was used to try to enter.

At Park Road, a Vauxhall Combi van was robbed of a Samsung PDS and at the same address, a VW Polo was robbed of a Sony stereo system.

In Sherbrook Street, a Vauxhall Corsa was broken into, causing further damage to the car using a screwdriver or similar. CDs, money and disguises were stolen from the car.

In another incident, in the early hours of Sunday, a black Audi A1 was broken into using a method similar to Mortimer Street.

This time, the person responsible stole what was actually a garbage bag, but the car was damaged.

A spokesperson for Tayside Police Scotland said: “We would like to remind residents to make sure their cars are kept fully secure during the night, and not to leave anything visible in the main cabin of the car. which is or might seem to be precious.

“If you have information that would assist our investigations, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. In addition, information may be communicated anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1020 of January 11. “

advertisement