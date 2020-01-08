advertisement

PITTSTON, Pa. – Iran’s rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq did not kill anyone, but the message was heard loud and clear.

In a donut shop in Pittston, people talked about Wednesday morning.

“I was not surprised. They did not bluff. They said they would take revenge, and they did. I do not encourage it, but they took this seriously that they took that guy out,” said Pittston Ralph Minella.

The rocket attacks were a reaction to American attacks in which an Iranian military commander was killed.

Iranian leaders said they are not looking for war.

“I am grateful that no one was injured, no one was killed, so we have that for us. I don’t think it is enough to respond with a declaration of war. I really hope nothing comes out of this. Really. This is not enough to declare war, “said Kerry Kopetchny of Exeter.

Some said they didn’t want violence anymore, but said it was a possibility.

“I was a soldier. I served in Navy Seabees for four years, I served in Vietnam. And I believe our young men should get up and do what we can if we should, “said John Musto of Pittston Township.

