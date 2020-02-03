advertisement

Calgary City Councilman Joe Magliocca listens during a debate in this 2018 photo shoot.

Joe Magliocca publicly apologized Monday for "mistakes" in his spending from last year's Federation of Municipalities conference, including spending on food and drinks at meetings with elected officials who say they never sat down with the.

“Taxpayers in Calgary expect better from me and so does this council,” Magliocca said.

“I am sorry and apologize for my mistake on this. This will be my last public statement on the matter.”

Last week Ward 2 councilor agreed to cover part of his travel expenses from traveling to the conference in Quebec City last spring after Postmedia revealed that he had spent two to three times more than his council colleagues, including $ 1800 in hosting costs.

Housing costs are usually borne by council members in their meetings with outside groups or agencies, and councilors are allowed to spend $ 100 per day. Magliocca, the city council representative on the FCM board last year, had to submit some of his spending through his office budget as well as city corporate accounts to avoid breaking the rules.

Ten council members, including Magliocca, attended FCM, spending an average of $ 3,200 each. But Magliocca spent $ 6,400 on the trip.

Magliocca confirmed to Postmedia last week that he wrote a personal check to the City of Calgary to settle costs totaling nearly $ 900, reimbursing all alcohol and a steak dinner previously loaded into the city’s accounts.

At least four elected officials listed on bills filed by Magliocca said they had no food or drinks purchased from him despite being listed on his bills.

One of those officials, Chestermere Coun. Yvette Kind, filed a complaint with the Calgary city council’s integrity commissioner on Friday after she found her name, along with several other politicians, attached to a $ 331 file at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac bar.

Magliocca admitted late Friday that he returned from the conference with “hundreds of business cards” and “clearly mixed some of my bills.”

He publicly apologized to the people he listed Monday, and said he has tried to contact them in person.

Magliocca said that last year he cut more than $ 20,000 from his office budget, “and this year I’m aiming to cut my office budget even further to go further to demonstrate my commitment to conservative fiscal responsibility. “

He added that in the future, he would no longer spend any alcohol on city accounts.

