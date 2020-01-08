advertisement

After the fires in Australia that devastated hundreds of animals and forests, several models and celebrities have come together to raise money and stop the fire.

However, there have been others who have not bothered with what is happening in the world, such as: Kylie Jenner.

The celebrities and the businesswoman are more focused on showing their luxurious lives on networks, and that’s what their followers wrote on their faces. who asked them to become aware and support, like other celebrities did,

In her latest photos and Instagram stories, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics devotes herself to the presentation of her makeup, her clothes, some couture shoes that she bought, and a meeting with her friends.

In these pictures, Internet users asked him to be more sensitive to people.

The smaller Kardashian clan has not yet commented.

Some celebrities who have donated to end the Australian fires are Pink, Nicole Kidman and model Kaylen Ward, who sold their pictures for donations.

