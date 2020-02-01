advertisement

Adamstown, the newest city in Ireland and one of the most multicultural, is turning 15 this month. Has it fulfilled its dream of a growing population?



A field near Lucan, February 7, 2005

Bertie Ahern stands in a field near Lucan and wears a yellow hard hat for the cameras. The economic crash that will soon plunge the country into a deep recession will eventually be unstoppable this year.

But the Taoiseach probably won’t think about it because it lays the foundation for Adamstown, Ireland’s first “designer” city since Shannon was built.

The climate in 2005 remains optimistic and ambitious. Everyone thinks big about everything, and Adamstown is one of them. The € 2 billion development is intended to be “a realistic alternative for public transport with high density and mixed use to the previously road-based development of the suburbs of the district with low density and simple use”. Senior planner Paul Hogan tells this newspaper.

The city, which will quickly rise from these unassuming fields in the west of Dublin, is described by Hogan as a “living and interconnected network of streets, squares and public gardens”. It is estimated that it will grow to 10,000 houses and 25,000 inhabitants within 15 years and offer an idyllic place to live.

Adamstown, 2006

The first houses are offered for sale in a very European development. There are long lines for the neat units in developments that are three or four stories high. 330 houses will be sold in two days.

Adamstown, May 2012

Just over 1,200 houses in Adamstown are now occupied. A BBC journalist visits the Irish economic dream and explains that he “symbolizes the ambition and subsequent penetration of the Irish economic dream. , , It is as if a pause button was pressed. , , Other than a postman, two council workers mending a sidewalk, and a lonely jogger, the place seems empty. “

Adamstown Community Center, 10 a.m., January 28, 2020

On an icy Tuesday morning, a stream of buggies for a mother and baby group arrives at the Adamstown Community Center. A free language course takes place in a classroom next door where the group meets, and students from the nearby secondary school come to the huge gym across the corridor. The place is not empty this morning.

Neera Baj, who everyone calls “aunt”, with the exception of center manager Tony Cooney, who prefers “the Queen of Adamstown”, is just pulling out a few boxes of toys and putting a CD with nursery rhymes on the stereo.

Neera Baj, known as the “Queen of Adamstown”. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

She moved here in 2014 with her medical advisor, who had previously lived in Waterford and Limerick. “It was very quiet when she first came,” she says. But it is also very peaceful. People know each other pretty well. “

Some of the young parents here are far from their own families, so she’s like her surrogate grandmother, spending home remedies for earache and colicky bellies.

Ask people in Adamstown what they like about their life here. As a rule, they first mention the feeling of community, then the calm and the trains to the city center. The well-stocked Londis shop also has a lot to offer.

They won’t talk about the pool or the gym, or the public gardens, or the library, because – to the frustration of many – they haven’t been realized yet. The community center was only opened a year and a half ago. The promising park is also being developed, according to David Browne, by Savills, the broker who sells Quintain Homes on behalf of the developer.

Fifteen years after the groundbreaking, Ireland’s newest designer city is still in the works. The promised 50 shops, nine restaurants and two restaurants never came about. The current retail offering includes Londis, a hair salon and a take-away pizzeria.

The development has started again. Savills has sold 619 houses here since 2016, mostly to first-time buyers, for an average of around 345,000 euros. Other developers shipped another 700 units, for a total of 3,000.

The parts that are not yet there will come, Browne says. The first of two parks is scheduled to be completed and opened in autumn 2020. A second park is to “follow next year and include soccer fields, cricket pitches and a sports pavilion,” said Browne.

connected

In some ways – at a time when the air waves are full of political promises – Adamstown still hasn’t managed to shake off his image as one of the most visible manifestations of the country’s political promises that have not been kept. Despite all efforts, it still feels very much like the mocked “street-based development with low density and easy use”.

A view of Adamstown, Co Dublin. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

But what is there is a community. The shelves in Londis provide an insight into the community where Adamstown is now at home. Jacobs Kronung coffee from Germany is on the shelf next to Pierniczki biscuits. There is Ustronianka water from Moldova, Polish jezyki snacks with a cherry flavor, and Tymbark drinks with apple mint, Iranian dates and Boondi snacks from India.

“I don’t know if it is the most diverse population in the country. In any case, it is up there in the league,” says Cooney. “We have many African nations, Eastern Europeans, Latvians, Lithuanians and Poles. And a few original Irish here too. , , It’s all new, so everyone starts over, including us here in the center. We’re all in the same boat. “

Polish-born Marta Cwiertnia and her little son Nicolas join the play group. The family moved here in April 2019. Although it is “still very quiet, there is a very good sense of community”. But she had to decide otherwise for some things that make life easier for young parents on maternity leave, such as “breastfeeding groups, coffee shops”.

Your WhatsApp group on the street knows that The Irish Times is in town today. Throughout the morning, they have dealt with the issues to be addressed by everyone in the government after the elections.

Many people here have no voting rights. Those who do this – including Cwiertnia’s Argentina-born partner – feel an additional obligation to vote for those who can address their community’s problems.

“Train frequency,” she reads from the WhatsApp group. “It would be nice if electric trains ran into the city every 10-15 minutes instead of commuter trains”, which run every 20 minutes.

Better GP service and more cribs, people suggest. “Child care, Lake Garda station, shops, schools, transportation and a GP service,” summarizes someone else.

Ireland’s newest city has many of the same problems as some of its oldest. But where shops, Lake Garda stations, and general practitioners in rural towns close due to population decline, they never arrived in Adamstown.

Arunima Dutta with Baby Kyan in Adamstown, Co Dublin. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Interior designer Arunima Dutta is here with her son Kyan. Born in India, she has been living in Adamstown since March. She likes the train and being close to Dublin. But she wishes there was a playground for the children. The way they are, they have to play on the street and “Driving is really difficult”.

Sarah Muhammed from Sudan adds that her older children don’t have so much to do after school. “There is nothing,” she says.

Sarah Muhammed and her son Ahmad in Adamstown, Co Dublin. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Bored teenagers sometimes cause problems. Anti-social behavior – in a place that has always been considered very safe – is of increasing concern to some. Cwiertnia was upset by several incidents near her home in the summer. There were, she says, “some attempts to break in, large groups of teenagers who were fighting. I started to ask, “Is it safe to live here?”

Adamstown train station, 4:30 p.m.

One of the great advantages of Adamstown over other Dublin suburbs is the huge train station with five platforms and around 100 bicycle parking spaces, only a few of which are in operation today. Trains to Heuston (20 minutes) and Grand Canal Dock (40 minutes) make it an attractive option for technicians.

In the absence of a playground, Louisa Van Jaarsveld, originally from South Africa, likes to come here in the afternoon with the two-year-old Ethan to watch the trains boarding. It’s much busier than she moved here six years ago. “Things have changed since the opening of the community center.”

The variety that Adamstown offers is positive for them. But she wants better, more direct buses into town and more shops and cafes.

The first commuter trains arrive in the evening and each bring a handful of commuters onto the windswept platform. One of the first to disembark was Brian Salter, who bought his first house here three months ago when his wife was about to give birth to their first child. Baby Robbie was the reason why they decided to give Adamstown a try.

Commuter Brian Salter arrives at Adamstown station after work. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

“We have been out here many times and we could tell from the people and the area that it was very family oriented. , , As you can see, it’s not quite finished yet, but I’m optimistic about the future for Adamstown. “

If he thinks about how to vote in the elections, he’ll weigh up the needs of young families like his at national level. “Where is the incentive for young families to have children because the cost of childcare goes through the roof? A child? Yes. Two? “He shakes his head.

Housing and homelessness are another issue. “Although we have a house, and we are humble to have one, it took us a long time to get it. And there are a lot of people out there who are not as well off as me and my wife.”

Keith Leavy has been renting here for a year and a half. It’s “quiet in a good way,” he says. Another bonus is that “it is very diverse here. In its block (people from) eight different countries live in 10 apartments.

For him, the rental crisis and the lack of coherence in transport planning are the central issues for the region. He doesn’t drive and has had to refuse jobs in Blanchardstown because there is no direct bus that takes him there.

“It would take me two hours to get to Blanchardstown by bus. It’s a little bit crazy. You cannot take a bus from Adamstown to Clondalkin. “

Has Adamstown fulfilled your dream of a rural atmosphere in the city? “God no,” he says immediately. “There’s only one shop here, which is a joke. There should be a leisure center and a swimming pool (and) gym here. It never came to light.”

A dog park “would be massive for the area. The people who promised it when they built it (the area) didn’t keep their promises. You just fooled people. “

Adamstown Community Center, 7 p.m.

Tonight, two events are taking place in the community center: a martial arts course and a slightly less combative special.

Seven of the candidates in the four-seat Dublin Mid-West constituency, to which Adamstown belongs, have gathered for a live debate staged by local radio Liffey Sound. Local residents have the opportunity to express their concerns, but many of those present wear the badges or jackets of political parties. The accents are almost exclusively Irish – perhaps an indication of the fact that many of the international residents of Adamstown, despite all their convictions, have no voice.

The debate begins with housing and a question about recent reports that 220 units of the Adamstown Shackleton project were sold in one block to a mutual fund. The tax loopholes that favor this are “frankly shameful,” says Green Party candidate Cllr Peter Kavanagh.

The panelists discuss a new SDZ development in Clonburris. 8,000 houses could be built on 280 hectares of land, some bordering Adamstown. Independent Paul Gogarty and Sinn Féins Eoin Ó Broin warn that the infrastructure must go with the housing during this time.

Pat Quinn and Theresa Quinn came from nearby Lucan to hear what the contestants have to say. Theresa remembers all of the early promises for Adamstown. “It has improved,” she says thoughtfully. “But they built the houses and really left the people here in a vacuum. , , You need to build the infrastructure first. Not just the houses. “

