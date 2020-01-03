advertisement

A 75-year-old Philadelphia restaurant owner had nearly all of his business windows shattered early on New Year’s Day in an attack he blames for antifa.

“They’re terrorists. They just knocked down glass for $ 20,000,” restaurant owner Jack Gillespie says. two right-wing organizations were allowed to patronize the Millcreek Tavern.

On November 15, 2019, about 15 members of the Proud Boys and a local Turning Point USA chapter had an informal social gathering at a restaurant and bar in West Philadelphia. As news of the meeting spread online, it leads to a wave of negative criticism and harassment directed at the restaurant owner and staff.

“I have no idea who the proud guys are,” Gillespie says. The Proud Boys is a controversial group of right-wing and drinking men formed after Donald Trump’s election. Some of its members have been convicted of involvement in street clashes with antifa militants.

Jack Gillespie, 75, is the owner and operator of Millcreek Tavern

Gillespie has been in the business for 34 years and says she strives to maintain an apolitical environment where people can enjoy drinks, food, karaoke and the pool. But public reaction continued after he refused to issue a right-wing group blanket ban, or TPUSA.

As a result, the Millcreek Tavern was flooded with calls and threats of violence. The review section for his business on Facebook and Yelp was bombarded by negative criticism from people who accused the restaurant of being a haven for hate. “It was an assassination of my character,” Gillespie says.

Online, leftist activists and anti-fusion groups accused the restaurant of having a history of hatred. In 2017, Gillespie canceled the booking of a metal band accused of having songs with anti-Semitic lyrics. Some activists blamed the restaurant for allowing the gang to book a show in the first place.

Philadelphia is home to some of the most active and violent antifa militants on the East Coast. Three Philadelphia antifa leaders are facing trial in March, stemming from a 2018 beating of two Marines they mistaken as Proud Boys.

Gillespie says he hoped the fire response would blow up, but on November 20, a heavy metal object was thrown through one of the restaurant’s windows. Harassment seemed to slow down over Christmas, but it escalated again this week.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, an out-of-business security camera captured the moment when four black vandals sprayed “River Boys” and “ACAB” into the building before they hit all the windows along the side of the restaurant. “ACAB”, short for “all cops are bastards”, is often invoked in antifa protests and riots.

Still video from surveillance capturing four individuals vandalizing Millcreek Tavern on New Year’s Day

Gillespie, who is a former police officer, says he is not afraid for his safety despite receiving a death threat by mail. “I worked seven years in the division of homicide,” he says. However, he admits he is worried about the stress his employees are putting on.

“I hope (antifa) leaves innocents alone. It affects the employees, not us,” says Sonny Sullivan, a 31-year-old Philadelphia Proud Boy who was at the tavern in November. He confirms that the Proud Boys were at work along with an unspecified number of alleged TPUSA “members” from Drexel University (the group did not respond for comment).

On the Internet, various left-wing activists and antifa groups are cheering vandalism at Millcreek Tavern. Philadelphia-based left-wing activist Gwen Snyder wrote a mock letter to Gillespie on Facebook with a photo of the injury: “I just wanted to thank you for doing your civic duty and making your building available to the Mural Arts program. of Philadelphia. “

This is not the first time businesses have had to deal with backlash from left-wing activists following the patronage of Proud Boys members. In July 2018, a Los Angeles bar was downed by left-wing protesters who caught wind of a Proud Boys rally inside. The incident led to an entrenched match and the bar later capitulated and issued an apology to the community. Griffin promised to “screen” future patrons for potentially offensive views.

Then last month, a sports bar in Lake Stevens, Wash. It was vandalized with inscriptions reading, “F— Nazi Proud Boys” and “No Nazis in our Town.” Activists accused the management of Razzals Bar & Grill of allowing the group to socialize there. Its Yelp and Facebook pages were similarly bombarded with negative reviews.

Vandalism attacks at Millcreek Tavern this week are currently being investigated by police. The FBI is also taking a look at the death threats Gillespie has received through the mail and online.

Gillespie knows that many want him out of business, but he’s staying optimistic. “You can’t please these people,” he says. After discovering broken windows on Wednesday, he immediately assembled a team to clear the glass and board the window. The tavern opened the same day.

