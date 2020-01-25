advertisement

Rita Dunn is attending the 2020 Los Angeles area homeless census in Chatsworth. Dunn, who is currently homeless, was asked by Kathy Huck, a community lawyer from Canoga Park, to help with the census. (Photo by Andy Holzman).

On the first night of the homeless census, 39-year-old Rita Dunn, along with around 25 other people, squeezed into a small conference room in Chatsworth to watch a training video describing visual cues that someone might be living on the street.

A person wearing multiple layers of clothing, carrying a large backpack, or pushing a shopping cart can be homeless. Sleeping on the floor is a giveaway. You may limp or cough, or have disheveled hair. Your motorhome could be covered with blankets, perhaps with several parking tickets that stick to the windshield.

advertisement

These descriptors are meant to refer to someone like Dunn, who lives not far away in a makeshift tent next to the Metrolink tracks.

On Tuesday evening, Dunn wore a bright yellow reflector vest over her zipped hoodie. Occasionally she took off a cowboy hat that she said made him look like Steve Irwin was going on a “homeless safari”. It was part of her personality for the night.

“I’m just trying to watch them in their natural habitat,” she joked to improve the mood. Her “Australian” accent sounded more like Audrey Hepburn’s Cockney in “My Fair Lady”, less like her intended impression of “Crocodile Hunter”, the animal welfare officer who died when a stingray stung her heart in 2006.

Dunn, one of the few people at the Chatsworth site who has experienced homelessness, often shows some kind of gallows humor about the situation she is in. And it was on the move on Tuesday.

Rita Dunn makes her way down an alley in a Chatsworth mall while working for the homeless in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday evening. Dunn, who is homeless herself, was asked by Kathy Huck, a community lawyer from Canoga Park, to help with the census. (Photo by Andy Holzman).

While walking through a mall, Dunn and her teammates examined a dark heap in the distance to see if they were homeless. Just to find out that it was a stack of empty boxes.

As a fan of Muppets creator Jim Henson, Dunn was reminded of an episode of the HBO children’s series “Fraggle Rock,” which features Marjory the Trash Heap (an anthropomorphic pile of garbage that gives the city’s residents wisdom). She whined a blues song that included the line “When I was a little garbage heap”.

Dunn said she shows the video of the song to other people who are homeless. “You laugh,” she said.

Sitting on the passenger seat Tuesday evening, Dunn was studying the census data that was assigned to her team. Dunn said that she knows of many camps in the area, and she found that these areas included many areas that she believed were unlikely to have any homeless.

“By the way, these people will freak out that we are in their neighborhood,” said Dunn. “It is a residential area.”

Teammate Robert Frazier, also homeless, reminded her that tonight was different. Their vests clearly identify them as voluntary homeless counters.

But Dunn, who was careful not to feel “safe” in such neighborhoods.

Rita Dunn puts on a yellow “volunteer” vest as she prepares to take to the streets as she works for the homeless in Greater Los Angeles on Tuesday evening in 2020 in Chatsworth. Dunn, who is homeless herself, was asked by Kathy Huck, a community lawyer from Canoga Park, to help with the census. (Photo by Andy Holzman).

“I know people have camped there before and they ran out quickly,” she said. “We don’t go there because we don’t want to be arrested.”

“Yes, no-fly zones,” Frazier agreed.

Another team member, Kathy Huck, took a more measured approach. She had previously been homeless. Now she is doing public relations work that helps people on the street.

She urged Dunn to endure the process of examining each census tract. But she understood Dunn’s point. “These people are not going to allow a strange car (here) to stay at night,” she said.

Later, as the team scanned a parking lot in a mall, Huck peeked into a row of car windows and noticed a white van full of belongings – with very little space for the person who lived inside. She questioned that.

Huck said she learned some of her detection techniques from an outreach employee when she was working on the count in Sylmar last year. Other methods that she said were derived from the “work” of public relations.

Dunn suggested that more homeless people be included in the survey. Dunn, who can easily estimate the number of people in the various camps in the Chatsworth region, said she and others have recently been doing their own censuses. There are about 10 people in their current camp, she said.

“We sat down and counted everyone on the rails,” she said. “That’s it. It wouldn’t take that much. We really wouldn’t have to go anywhere to count you. Because we know everyone who’s out here.”

Rita Dunn and Robert Frazier are chatting while working on the Los Angeles 2020 homelessness count in Chatsworth on Tuesday evening. Dunn, who is currently homeless, was asked by Kathy Huck, a community lawyer from Canoga Park, to help with the census (photo by Andy Holzman).

Last year when the count started, Dunn recovered from losing many of her belongings after being booted from a camp.

She remembered huddling under a tarp during Thanksgiving 2018 and eating Stonefire BBQ dinner with her camp mates.

It was no better when she moved out of her warehouse during the Christmas and New Year’s when she toppled “like a cartoon character” and slid over a piece of metal onto a piece of seaweed that was in the laundry. She slapped her hips in the fall and was still snorting as she continued to drag her things to a new warehouse, she said.

Dunn said she was included this year to help a friend fix a shortage of volunteers. Then she decided to do more to fight the homelessness crisis in her community. Dunn joined the West Valley Neighborhood Alliance for Homelessness, which is made up of people who normally participate in neighborhood councils. And she said she hoped to get others like her to speak for themselves, especially about clearing the warehouse.

Dunn had memorized much of the training video when she and her team left for the count, though she translated most of it into her own Snark brand.

At some point, she found a man walking by. “He looked scruffy and had a strange look on his face,” she said.

After a few around her laughed at it and some of their more colorful homeless jokes, she finally gave in. “I’m just trying to demonstrate the rigidity of it all,” she said.

At one point in the night, Dunn pulled out her cell phone to play a video of the count from “Sesame Street” teaching the audience how to count up to four with their bat friends. “One, two, three, ha-ha!” She said, taking care to mimic the stubborn laughter of the Dracula-style Muppets. “This is the video LAHSA should have shown,” she said.

During the training session, a serious Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority official spoke to Dunn when she heard that she was homeless. She asked if she could connect to her services.

She replied on the grounds that she wanted to share some ideas on how the agency could better fight homelessness. The officer proposed to Dunn to join one of their committees.

Rita Dunn puts on a yellow “volunteer” vest as she prepares to take to the streets as she works for the homeless in Greater Los Angeles on Tuesday evening in 2020 in Chatsworth. Dunn, who is homeless herself, was asked by Kathy Huck, a community lawyer from Canoga Park, to help with the census. (Photo by Andy Holzman).

Shortly before the end of the evening, Dunn and her teammates returned to the scene to hand in their squads, which were made up of eight people who were possibly homeless.

In return, they should receive certificates that thank them. Dunn laughed at the idea of ​​receiving an award, but she actually felt a bit like a winner. She had the chance to express her point of view and encourage more contributions from the homeless.

Dunn recognized a quarter as one in which a man she knew parked a collection of recreational vehicles on the streets. He’s not a homeless person, but he lets homeless people stay in the campers, she said.

They drove past a sea breeze in relatively good condition. Huck assumed it belonged to a resident who used it for vacation.

But Dunn wasn’t so sure. “Oh, a lot of people have such nice RVs,” she said. She knew two homeless people who live in the same way.

Frazier was on Dunn’s side. He pointed to the windows, which he found to be “all hidden”.

As they rounded the curve, a group of bicycles appeared, lined up at the rear of the motor home.

“See, bicycles on your back! I actually know her, ”said Dunn excitedly. “You are homeless.”

“I know,” she added. “This is their ocean breeze right there. There are actually three people living there. I know that for sure.”

When he saw the motorcycles, Huck finally agreed.

“I thought yep,” said Huck, “she is right.”

Rita Dunn makes her way through a parking lot behind a Chatsworth mall while volunteering at the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Tuesday evening. Dunn, who is homeless herself, was asked by Kathy Huck, a community lawyer from Canoga Park, to help with the census. (Photo by Andy Holzman).

advertisement