EL PASO, Texas – Don’t you feel much love when Valentine’s Day approaches? With two Texas zoos, you can honor an ex in a cruel – but probably very satisfying – way.

The San Antonio Zoo and El Paso Zoo are campaigning until Valentine’s Day to consecrate a cockroach to an ex and feed an animal.

The El Paso event is free, but donations are recommended, while San Antonio costs $ 5 per roach.

The best part? You don’t have to live in either city. Both zoos offer people the opportunity to see all munching activities on their social media streams.

“We had a tremendous response last year and are ready to do it again,” said a post on Facebook at El Paso Zoo.

Stop annoying me 2020 Submissions. Are. TO OPEN! Visit: elpasozoo.org/experiences/quit-bugging-me #quitbuggingme #valentines

This is the second year that the zoo is hosting this event and the first year that the San Antonio Zoo is taking place.

The director of El Paso Zoo, Joe Montisano, is fun with a little incentive. For every $ 1,000 donated, he’ll also eat a cockroach. (So ​​far he has to eat four.)

In the meantime, the San Antonio Zoo has upgraded the shabbiest exes: for $ 20, they feed a reptile with a rat.

Registrations for San Antonio’s cockroach names are open until Thursday, while El Paso’s runs until Saturday.

If you don’t feel particularly grumpy on Valentine’s Day (or cockroaches), the Bronx Zoo has a completely different offer. For $ 15, you can call your partner a cockroach in honor – and a love that lasts as long as the cockroaches.

Follow Maria Cortez Gonzalez and Joshua Bote on Twitter: @EPTMaria and @joshua_bote

