advertisement

If you buy AirPods or AirPods Pro now from Apple, you’ll spend between $ 159 and $ 249 on small earbuds that last around 4 hours per charge. Here’s another option: spend $ 179.99 on incredibly sounding wireless over-ear headphones that literally last three weeks if you give up four hours of music a day! They are called the Cleer Enduro 100 Bluetooth wireless headphones and they are among the most impressive headphones we have ever tested when it comes to battery life. They also offer a slim design and sound quality that will surprise you!

Here is some important information from the product page:

EXTENDED BATTERY LIFE: With 100 hours of music playback, the Enduo 100 can keep you focused for more than a week and listen to your favorite music, imagine what you can achieve before you need to charge these headphones. The fast-charging function of the Enduro 100 produces 13 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

SUPERIOR AUDIO PERFORMANCE: Enjoy Cleer’s Ironless driver technology with a 40 mm driver that delivers powerful and articulated sound with little distortion for hours of musical happiness.

LIGHTWEIGHT EXTENDED WEAR DESIGN: these lightweight headphones weigh less than 10 grams and offer soft ear cushions and a flexible headband for long listening pleasure.

BLUETOOTH 5.0: the latest Bluetooth performance with AAC and Apt-XHD, support for low latency and high-resolution audio playback.

Google Fast Pair 2.0: easily connect to compatible Android devices, simply switch on the Enduro 100 and the pairing request appears quickly on your Android device. Select and start listening.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement