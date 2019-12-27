advertisement

They are owned by some of the state’s best-known players and range from fancy and opulent to charming heroes of the Queensland heritage.

Some spectacular real estate came on the market in 2019, but when it comes to finding accommodation, potential buyers have different preferences. This is clear from the most popular ads from 2019 on Realestate.com.au.

In Queensland, the top 10 most viewed properties of the year include a riverside mansion owned by Terry Peabody, a modern masterpiece inspired by James Bond, and a bowling alley in the humble suburb of Stafford.

These were the 10 hottest residential property listings in Queensland in 2019:

1. 70 Leichhardt Crescent, Barellan Point

From the air, it seems to be little more than a shed, but the lifestyle that this rural retreat offers really adds to its appeal.

And possibly the fact that it belonged to Brisbane radio personality Robin Bailey.

Tucked away on the outskirts of Brisbane in a suburb of Ipswich, the incredibly private estate at 70 Leichhardt Crescent encompasses a huge plot of 5777 square meters with views of the Brisbane River.

The three bedroom house was contracted after eight weeks on the market. A middle-aged couple from Springfield was the lucky buyer.

The property was advertised at $ 495,000, but the sale price has not been announced because the deal is not yet closed.

Marketing agent Neil Mundy of Ray White-Ipswich said the buyers signed the contract the same day Ms. Bailey flew to India.

Ms. Bailey described the trip on social media as a way to reconnect with her sons after her husband Sean Pickwell died of cancer in September.

Despite its location on the river, Mundy said the property was not affected by the 1974, 2011, and 2013 floods.

He said there were four offers, but the lucky buyer fell in love with the country, the layout, and the view.

“The biggest problem for me as an agent is silence – there is no noise,” said Mundy.

“You can go outside in your dressing gown and no one would know.”

2. 15 Towers Street, Ascot

No expense has been spared to create this significant property, which hit the headlines earlier this year with a $ 8.8 million price tag and promise of a free luxury car and free wine.

The Lamborghini has now been sold, but the house and wine are still available – but no longer with a recommended price.

“I had four people who wanted to buy the car, not the house – it was pretty strange,” said Brayden Larkin, director of Zephyr Industries.

The four-story home at 15 Towers St, Ascot, was built by Zephyr Industries and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a seven-car garage.

Mr. Larkin said the original Queenslander home from the 1920s had just won the best renovation in Australia in its category at the Master Builders Awards.

“It’s pretty different,” he said.

“It’s big, has two pools, comes with lots of wine, and has everything the sun promises.”

Mr. Larkin said the property had sparked interest from everyone, from young professionals to local families and overseas buyers.

The house with the name Belvedere has a temperature-controlled wine cellar (3000 bottles) with a wine tasting room and two barrels of wine specially made for the house by Gerler Wines.

An elevator, a cinema, two pools and a roof terrace with a private spa for six people are part of the luxury offer of the house.

The property is for sale by Matt Lancashire and Patrick Goldsworthy of Ray White – New Farm.

3. 50 Dauphin Terrace, Highgate Hill

This property, just 2.5 km from Brisbane’s business district, attracted a lot of attention when it hit the market with $ 11 million.

The trophy house at 50 Dauphin Terrace has two street fronts, two independent guest rooms, a 60 m long river front, a pontoon for a 60 m long ship, seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, a parking space for five cars and a 23 m long, gas-heated pool , four decks, an electronic boat lift and a boathouse.

The huge house is located on nearly 4,000 square meters of premium real estate – a place where General Douglas MacArthur once led the campaign for the Pacific.

4. 55 Courageous Court, Newport

A stunning home that can be turned into a 200-seat concert theater has been one of the hottest houses in Queensland this year – and across the country.

The house is on a massive 3,557 m² block in the north of Brisbane and is being built on such a large scale that the deck must be one of the largest ever seen in a house in the city.

This is because the owner of Courageous Court 55, Newport, was given permission not only to build an encircling deck that spanned 180 degrees of the canal, but also the largest pontoon on the peninsula, the 30-meter space long superyacht offers.

The property also has a caretaker’s quarters and a master suite that can be converted into an independent “granny flat”, as well as the splendor of three-story, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, an elevator and electric blinds, exhaust air conditioning, LED lights and intelligent Controls with central CBUS hubs.

Each bedroom has its own walk-in bathrobe and access to the balcony, as well as a bathroom large enough to accommodate an oversized spa, shower and separate toilet.

There is also a large shed with office space, a private ramp for small boats, and a capacity for 100,000 gallons of water.

The property will continue to be offered for sale through expressions of interest.

5. 24 Cayman Crescent, Raby Bay

This Mediterranean-inspired house in Raby Bay has been on the market since mid-2018, but was also one of the most popular houses searched on realestate.com.au in 2019.

The house with six bedrooms and four bathrooms in the 24 Cayman Cres is located in a 1247 m² corner block and has a 30 m long water front with a view of the bay.

The property was originally quoted at $ 6.6 million, but has been reduced to offers above $ 4.9 million, which has sparked interest among potential buyers.

Owners Alfio and Alannah Marino told The Courier-Mail that they had tried again to sell their 15-year-old house when market confidence increased again.

“I think it’s probably one of the best times in a long time (to sell),” said Marino in June.

“We hear from all possible sources that people are returning – buying with more confidence – and the upper end of the market is moving again and the banks are more confident of starting lending again.”

6. 57 Stella Street, Holland Park

The Hamptons style home was a big trend in 2019 as well, as this five bedroom home in Holland Park proves.

It is not only one of the most popular deals of the year, but also one of the few that have actually been sold.

Records show that the property at 57 Stella Street was sold in June for $ 1.645 million.

The brand new high-tech house was built by Herringbone Investments, who spent $ 80,000 on cabinets alone.

Priority Residential sales agent Ali Mohamed said the property was designed with a focus on home automation and technology, with every light in the home being controlled via a phone or tablet.

7. 89 Longman Terrace, Chelmer

This award-winning riverside property belongs to the heirs of one of Australia’s greatest fortunes.

The failed restaurateur TJ Peabody caused a sensation when he launched his lavish Chelmer on the market in August to pay back his father, who saved him when his restaurant empire in Brisbane suddenly collapsed over two years ago.

The property at 89 Longman Tce is one of the city’s most enviable trophy houses, with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The classic American style house is located on a 2400 m² plot of land on the river bank and is available for sale by agreement.

Part of the sale will help the 59-year-old repay the value of his father, Terry Peabody, 79, who is believed to be worth more than $ 500 million.

8. 121 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson

This decadent riverside mansion is owned by the former owner of the Queensland chicken snack chain, Brodie’s.

Mark Brodie, who was elected leader of the state-owned Gladstone Ports Corporation after the Liberal National Party took office in 2012, was also a political confidante of former Prime Minister Campbell Newman.

The lavish estate at King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson, is something from the pages of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

The property encompasses more than 3500 square meters of riverside land, a five-bedroom main residence, a three-bedroom guest house, and a third building that can be used as a gym or office – all divided into three titles.

Features include an eight-person spa with a breathtaking view, an internal elevator, a wine cellar, a 12-seat cinema, a river pavilion with its own kitchen and bathroom, a private dock and pontoon, a built-in pool, and a tennis court.

It is for sale at Glenn Gracie of Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty.

9. 94 Minimine Street, Stafford

Few houses in Brisbane have their own bowling alley, not to mention one in the humble suburb of Stafford in the north.

An exception is this Brady-Bunch-inspired house in one of the largest apartment blocks in the suburb at 94 Minimine Street.

The house was built in a sloping block 14 years ago. With a 23 m high pool that wraps around two sides of the upper level and in which all bedrooms and living areas are located.

After an internal water feature through the house to the rear terrace, the roof is pulled off to expose the pool and an artificial garden with a golf putting green that extends almost to the rear of the property.

The impression is of a one-story house, in which only the single-storey garage is visible from the street level.

The idea that this hotel also houses a two-lane bowling alley, a gold-class cinema, an arcade, a wet bar, and a wine cellar, as well as a garage for 10 cars, seems fantastic until you find an unobtrusive hallway door after below is the ground level.

The property was bought for $ 3 million in June.

10. 558 London Road, Chandler

This property, known as the “James Bond House”, attracted a lot of attention when it was sold in October.

A modern masterpiece in a semi-rural sanctuary aptly describes the house at 558 London Rd, Chandler, which has two secret stairs and underground parking for up to 22 cars.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home came with $ 6 million hopes but is still being sold at no suggested retail price.

Next to the main house there is another separate, self-contained house with two bedrooms on the 1.01 ha block.

The facilities include a 45 m² wine cellar with its own kitchenette and tasting facilities, a modern home cinema and an open-air cinema, a kitchen with Butler’s Pantry, an 11 x 7 m pool, an open-air kitchen, a pizza oven, executive office, home automation system and fitness studio.

Marketing agent Tyson Clarke of Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty in Brisbane said the house has Brisbane’s largest residential garage.

“I sold the famous Batman tunnel house in Ascot for $ 8.8 million, which had a secret tunnel to a 10-car garage,” Clarke told The Courier-Mail.

“It feels similar, but this garage is twice as big.”

