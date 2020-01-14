advertisement

There is no doubt that 2019 was a huge year for streaming services. In fact, we can someday look back at 2019 as a year that sets streaming services on track to overtake traditional broadcast networks. Netflix in particular had a huge year, with hundreds and hundreds of original series, films and specials in the course of 2019. Among the company’s releases last year were some of the most popular and top rated shows ever, including Stranger Things and The Witcher, as well as original films praised by both viewers and critics. In fact, two original Netflix films were just nominated for Best Picture Oscars – Marriage Story and The Irishman by Martin Scorsese.

Netflix is ​​clearly the largest streaming service at the moment, but it is not the only service that is successful. Amazon Prime Video had some great hits in hand in 2019, the most striking of which could be The Boys. We also saw two new large companies launching their own streaming services when Apple launched TV + on November 1 and Disney followed with Disney + a few weeks later. The latter has certainly enjoyed hype and buzz more, but TV + is only getting better and better thanks to Apple’s drive and resources. To make a long story short … streaming is where it is now.

It’s great that the tide is turning and there is so much great content available from so many different sources. In addition to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV +, there are also Hulu, YouTube TV and more, plus even more major launches this year such as HBO Max and Peacock. It is easy to see how people can be overwhelmed by all the options that are available, so things can slip through the cracks. Today we’re going to make sure you haven’t missed any of the most popular streaming shows of 2019.

TV Time is an app made by a company with the same name and is used to keep track of which programs you watch. The app is available on iOS devices and Android devices and is used by more than 12 million people to keep track of the programs they watch and to save new programs they want to watch. It is a great tool for end users, but it is also useful for us. Why? Because TV Time anonymises all that data and uses it to rank the most popular programs every week. Now the BGR company has provided an overview of the 20 most viewed streaming series of 2019 among its millions of users.

In the top 20 most viewed streaming series, only one program was made by a platform other than Netflix. It is Hulu’s award-winning show, The Handmaid’s Tale, which entered at # 6. Each of the remaining 19 seats is occupied by a series created and exclusively available on Netflix.

There are a few big surprises on the list, but they probably speak more to TV Time users than anything else. For example, Lucifer is # 1, but it was nowhere to be found on Netflix’s own top 10 list. Strange things and 13 reasons Why there are no surprises at # 2 and # 3 places, and Money Heist also at # 4. Orange is the New Black completes the top 5, which is a bit surprising considering the bad seasons. The rest of the top 20 list can be seen above, so that you know for sure that you have not missed anything.

