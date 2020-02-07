advertisement

Apple released its first iOS 13.4 beta for the iPhone earlier this week, and it received much more attention than betas normally do today. Why? Because iOS 13 has been so buggy that the last few updates have focused solely on resolving bugs and getting rid of all the wrinkles that have made people crazy. iOS 13.3 is much smoother than iOS 13 when it was first released in September, there’s no doubt about that. Of course there are still some bugs here and there, but Apple can finally begin to focus on adding some useful new features to its mobile operating system before this summer’s debut of iOS 14.

If you want to see the best new features that Apple has added to the first iOS 13.4 developer beta, you’ll find them in our earlier coverage. The new “CarKey” feature is of particular importance – car keys and a driver’s license are the last two things that keep many people from emptying their pockets and going completely digital. There are also some other useful new features to view, but unfortunately this is not all good news. Apple made two major changes when it first released iOS 13 that drove iPhone users crazy, and many people hoped they would be resolved in an upcoming iOS update. iOS 13.1, 13.2 and 13.3, however, came and went without any solutions, and now it seems that iOS 13.4 will leave things the way they are.

We have dealt with both issues in detail in a report last October, but recently we have seen a lot of complaints on Reddit and social media. We are talking about rearranging app icons on your iPhone home screens and moving your cursor within text. So many people were grateful when we first shared solutions to these problems, so we decided that we had to help more of our readers who might have missed it the first time. This is what we told you in October:

Rearrange app icons

Everyone knows that tapping and holding an app icon will activate a moment what iPhone users lovingly call “jiggle mode.” With this special mode you can drag icons around to rearrange them or remove apps by tapping the ‘X’ on an icon. You can also create folders or move apps to folders this way. (While talking about folders, did you know that you can tap one folder with one finger while holding a jiggling app with the other to open the folder?) On iPhones with 3D Touch, tap an app icon and pressing firmly opens a Quick Action menu instead and a widget if the developer has created a widget for the app.

Since long pressing an app icon already has a function on the iPhone, how will Apple offer both functions without 3D Touch?

The solution that Apple devised on phones such as the iPhone 11 series is fairly simple. When you tap and hold an app icon, “Rearrange Apps” is now one of the options that appears in the Quick Actions menu. Alternatively, you can simply hold on to it after the Quick Actions menu is opened and eventually the icons will start shaking.

Users don’t seem to like this solution at all, and a few quick searches will find many complaints on Reddit, Twitter, Facebook and elsewhere. It is certainly not the end of the world, but it is pretty annoying. Fortunately, there is an easy solution, so that you can rearrange your apps quickly and easily as before.

When you tap and hold an app icon in iOS 13, you feel a slight vibration just before the Quick Actions menu appears. The key is to tap and hold the icon, but then drag it as soon as you feel the haptic feedback. With this you skip the Quick action menu and you can immediately start rearranging your apps.

In the video below you can see how it works. At first I pressed long until the Quick Actions menu opened, so you can see what that looks like. Then I pressed long until I felt the haptic feedback and then I started dragging the icon around.

It may take you one or two attempts to get the timing right, but it is very simple once you get the hang of it.

Move the cursor without the magnifying glass

The other major problem that people in iOS 13 have is moving the cursor in text you’ve typed. In earlier versions of iOS, by tapping the text a magnifying glass would appear above your finger so that you could see the precise location of the cursor. That magnifying glass is completely eliminated in iOS 13 and iPhone users are not happy at all.

Don’t worry, there is also an easy solution for this problem. Just tap the space bar and the iOS keyboard turns into a large trackpad. You can then slide your finger around and the cursor will follow your movement. The video below shows how it works.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

