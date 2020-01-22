advertisement

These two went from the island to each other’s arms (yeah, we’re so tacky).

We are currently experiencing the first winter edition of the hit “Love Island” reality series.

But it seems that two former competitors of the series have connected.

Those who have followed the series for the past two years will remember Ellie Brown from the year that Jack and Dani won.

Ellie was rejected alongside Charlie Barker, with whom she dated a while after the show, but they separated.

If you watched the show last year, you will probably also remember Michael Griffiths – the man who continued to fuck Amber Gill, which led her to win the show with Irish rugby guy Greg O ‘ Shea.

So yes, Michael and Ellie are now something that met on the new series of “Ex On the Beach”.

It is also quite serious since Michael says that he is “crazy about heels” and that Ellie is “the only one”. They have already met their respective families.

He told The Sun, “Ellie and I have formed a good bond in the series. The relationship we established was incredible.

“Having someone as incredible as she in my life means so much. I’m crazy with meaning and I’m not letting her go.”

Discussing how the romance started on the show, which starts tonight, he said, “At first I just opened up to her because we were both from the north, she was a friendly face and I guess we have a lot in common with both “Love Island” and immediately felt right at home.

“But then it became a lot more. It helped me open up and believe in myself a lot more.”

Michael continued, “She is such a beautiful, authentic girl that I find incredible. I have no complaints about her. We just clicked. I didn’t feel like she wanted anything from me, it was just natural.

“We are in the same boat, so we immediately felt like we were equal in the relationship. I can tell her anything and know it won’t go any further. We trust each other completely. I would give her my phone to look through no worries. “

