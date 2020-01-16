advertisement

Malaika Jones Bebede decided to launch Brown Girl Jane after suffering nerve damage after the birth of her youngest daughter. Brown Girl Jane is a CBD line that promotes alternatives to traditional medicine through natural herbal products. She started experimenting with different forms of CBD and discovered that tinctures made a huge difference in her stress management.

“It gave me mental and physical relief where I needed it most,” she says. Like most mothers, Malaika struggled to balance her full-time job, her marriage and her personal life. And his sister Nia Jones Alugbin, the same. They joined forces and, with the support of their tribes of black girls, started their business.

“Our range of products was born directly from the renewed love for the healing power of plants and, just as important, from our desire to introduce a realistic and high quality solution for women like us who were constantly balancing life and were everything for everyone, “Malaika explains.

The success of black-owned businesses often depends on their network and their support systems. And black women continue to be their biggest supporters. “There is really no one who will support you like black and brown women. As graduates of Spelman College, we know this to be 100% true. “

Thanks to the power of their network of women of color, Brown Girl Jane products sold before their launch.

“We were approached by a few retail outlets and subscription boxes who ordered our collection and who sold thousands of units completely a few weeks before we went into service. Which sounds incredible, and it was, but it also put us in a really difficult position of having a cash and time crisis to restock before our already announced launch date and not falling flat. It was a strange feeling to be completely grateful for the private success, but also to be very afraid of not meeting the public expectations of our launch and our wider release. “

“We have so many lawyers, supporters and unofficial ambassadors who just saw what we were doing, loved it and started spreading the word. They have been our friends and family, but also people we have never met – women who found us on Instagram or who saw one of our products at friends. It’s amazing and it strengthens our commitment to our tribe. “

With the growing popularity of CBD, Malaika and her sister had to differentiate their services and products from their competitors and did so by sourcing the highest quality products.

“CBD is not created the same way, and unfortunately there are a lot of crappy products on the market,” she says. “Our mission has always been clear – to create the highest quality product possible that works for the women we love and want to serve. We have had many questions about our specific target market and have made it clear that this has been done in this

way, because we saw a need in our community. Everything we have done in our professional careers, mine in business and Nia’s in philanthropy, has been specifically dedicated to the advancement and support of people of color, and we have built this business around this same philosophy. “

A big point of differentiation for Brown Girl Jane is that it is 100% owned and managed by women of color, made from cannabidiol tested for high quality without compromise and offered at a fair price because we believe in l ‘accessibility and inclusiveness’.

CBD has been used for wellness for thousands of years and is truly a super plant because of its many benefits and its ability to be used in different ways. It also has the advantage of being non-addictive or intoxicating because it works, which allows people to use it easily in their daily life without worrying about its impact on other functions.

We each have an endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a series of receptors distributed throughout the body that work to regulate both our physical and mental state. CBD works the same way, as an external supplement, and helps everything from the mind

problems, such as stress, anxiety, mood, and balance, to physical conditions such as pain and discomfort.

