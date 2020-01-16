advertisement

Of all the startups that show off at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in recent days, only one – a company named Mojo Vision – has the lofty ambition to help you see the world with new eyes. The startup unveiled a prototype of its distinctive smart contact lens product at CES, and on Thursday that product (Mojo Lens) was first announced to the world.

According to the company, Mojo Lens is a smart contact lens with a built-in display that places timely information such as notifications directly in your field of vision without interrupting your focus. Something like a small version of Google Glass, except that you don’t have to look like an uber-nerd, and this product is not designed by a technology giant, but in collaboration with optometrists, technologists and medical experts.

It looks like something out of a science fiction film, which investigates and develops the fact that Mojo Vision has been researching these AR-based smart contact lenses for years – and that related patents have been in possession for more than ten years. It is not yet available for sale, but the company’s work currently includes a partnership with the US Food and Drug Administration through its Breakthrough Device Program, meaning Mojo Vision works directly with FDA experts to get feedback, reviews to prioritize and an end product that meets safety regulations and standards.

The company has invested more than $ 100 million in investments from large companies such as Khosla Ventures and companies such as Motorola and LG, and the leadership team consists of Silicon Valley veterans who have worked everywhere, from Apple to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and HP. Indicative of progress, the company also announced on Thursday a partnership with the Palo Alto-based Vista Center for the blind and visually impaired, a non-profit organization that offers rehabilitation services to more than 3,000 children and adults with blindness or impaired vision every year.

Customers from the non-profit organizations send feedback about the contact lenses to Mojo’s team of scientists and engineers, who will use it to keep refining the product.

“Mojo has a vision for invisible computing, where you have the information that you want when you want it and is not bombarded or distracted by data when you don’t,” said Mojo Vision CEO Drew Perkins. “The technology must be useful and must be available at the moment and fade away when you want to focus on the world around you.”

The idea is to give you the information you need without distracting you from the moment you enter, such as those moments when we are all bored and scroll thoughtlessly on our iPhones. Mojo calls this new computer platform Invisible Computing, because you can look at it at the same time and also at the person (and the world) around you.

The company says it plans an early application of the product for people struggling with low vision due to improved image overlays, and these smart contact lenses are meant for both consumers and employees. The lenses offer everything from notification alerts to real-time content, contrast and lighting improvements, as well as zoom functionality – while also serving as a tool for visually impaired people. It is no coincidence that it resembles something from a film, because it is the kind of technology that sci-fi films have played with before. Unobtrusive contacts that remain discreet and at the same time offer an improved view that helps with mobility, reading and perception. No handsets to take with you, no clumsy, bulky headset to wear – just a few innovative contact lenses that change the way you see everything around you.

