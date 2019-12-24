advertisement

Celebrating the holidays is definitely made better if you know that you have received a great prize for your gifts, even if they were for yourself. There is hardly a time, during this season, that you have to walk away from buying something and think that you have paid too much. If you are looking for offering home security or home entertainment for someone on your list, we have deals that will surprise you. With the newest one-day sale of Woot !, you’ll be so surprised at how low these prices have gone, you think it’s a holiday miracle.

Only today you can purchase a Blink XT Home Security camera system or an Amazon Fire TV with 4K and an Alexa Voice remote for amazingly low prices. The Blink system starts at just $ 59.99 and the Amazon Fire TV costs just $ 24.99! Our favorite deal site did it again with one of their fantastic daily sales. Both are brand new and are just two of the great offers available on Woot today!

When you pick up the Blink XT Home Security System, you get a wireless camera that is meant to keep your home safe. It can be installed both indoors and outdoors and the system can be expanded to a maximum of 10 cameras. It has a built-in motion detector that sends a warning to your smartphone when it is activated. A short clip is also recorded in the cloud, so you can see exactly what the cause is. Speaking of the cloud, there are no monthly costs for cloud storage when you have this security system.

For the Amazon Fire TV you can experience lifelike image quality in 4K Ultra HD and HDR. With the Alexa-enabled voice remote control you can just talk and tell what you want to watch. You can even view the local movie times or order a pizza with this device. You have access to all your shows and streaming apps and Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes. It also gives you access to live sporting events and shows.

Here is the important product information of the Amazon pages:

Blink XT Home Security Camera System

WEATHERPROOF FOR OUTDOOR OR INDOOR USE: Place and move your wireless Blink camera anywhere in your home, both indoors and out. Start with a small system and expand to a maximum of 10 cameras on one Blink Sync module

MOTION DETECTOR: Built-in motion sensor alarm, when motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event in the cloud

BATTERY DRIVEN SECURITY SYSTEM: Wireless home camera with a battery life of 2 years, powered by 2 Lithium AA 1.5v non-rechargeable lithium batteries (included), data is sent via IP cameras via Wi-Fi

SMART HOME VIDEO SECURITY WITH HD VIDEO: easy self-installation home monitoring in minutes; easy to operate wireless cameras with the free Blink Home Monitor iOS or Android app (requires iOS 10.3 or Android 5 Lollipop or higher)

FREE CLOUD STORAGE: completely wireless, with no monthly costs or service contract

Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and 1st generation Alexa Voice Remote

Experience lifelike image quality in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Now supports Dolby Atmos audio – feel scenes come to life in three dimensions.

Get access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes from popular channels and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC and more.

Do more with Alexa: search and control content, play music, check movie showtimes, order a pizza and more. Simply press and request the use of your Alexa Voice Remote (1st generation) or pair an Echo device for hands-free operation.

Navigate through millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook and Reddit with browsers such as Silk and Firefox.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.

No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch live TV and sport with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV.

Make sure you don’t miss these deals, because they only last today. Stay on Woot for the entire week and every day, as they continue to blow items such as sunglasses, clothing, cookware, laptops, and tablets throughout the holiday season.

