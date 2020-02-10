advertisement

A handful of roads remain blocked following the Ciara storm.

The UK was beaten by strong winds and pouring rain throughout Sunday and Leicestershire was no exception.

This morning, at least three roads remain in the county blocked by storms.

A fallen tree remains in situ across Hospital Lane in Countesthorpe, reports travel service Inrix.

The block is located between Leicester Road in Countesthorpe and Welford Road in Blaby.

Inrix also reports that Hamilton Lane, near Hamilton to the east of the city, is blocked by a fallen tree.

It is near Keyham Lane West.

And at Hamilton Circle in Leicester, emergency services were called to a collapsed building at 4 a.m. today.

The gable of a three-story house collapsed into the pavement and municipal highways were called to unblock the pavement.

It is currently unknown whether the road remains closed.

A building inspector was also contacted.

Traffic and travel – what you need to know

While the roads are generally cleared after yesterday’s problems – which saw more than 30 calls to the Leicestershire fire and rescue service on fallen trees blocking the roads – the railways are operating on schedule.

Although some problems cause delays across the UK, East Midlands Railway operates normally, according to Network Rail.

For the latest updates on the situation today, follow the live blog here.

