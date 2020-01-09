advertisement

AirPods are fantastic and all three models, including the AirPods Pro, are now on sale at Amazon. Amazon is actually the only place where you can buy AirPods Pro at a discount. However, before you raise more than $ 100 with a pair of Apple earbuds, there is another pair with an even better 4.8 star rating on Amazon that you may want to consider. The Mpow M5 True Wireless earbuds have great sound quality, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX, a crazy battery life of 42 hours with the charging case and they are even waterproof. Clip the coupon on the spot and use the promotional code AE7TOSGH at checkout, and you can now get a pair for just $ 27.49!

Here is more info from the product page:

Updated Aptx bass sound: equipped with the advanced Qualcomm 3020 chipset with APTX & AAC technology, Mpow offers wireless earbuds natural, authentic bass sound, delivers a crystal clear listening experience for both phone calls and music, the APTX audio codec comes from advanced wireless connectivity to to ensure a true wireless connection performance.

CVC 8.0 noise canceling microphones: recommended Qualcomm chipset and CVC 8.0 noise canceling microphones, Mpow Bluetooth sport earbuds can isolate external sound and enhance the sound of your voice for the best stereo call quality, so you can be heard and heard in any environment.

Go without the charging case: earbuds support up to 6 hours of play time after one charge. You can switch off the earphones by long pressing the button. Compact charging case offers an additional 36 hours of playing time and it takes only 2 hours to fully charge the case.

IPX7 Sweat resistant: With water resistant housing and IPX7 Nano coating technology protect internal components against liquids, protect sports wireless earbuds against sweat and ensure a more guaranteed lifespan, perfect for jogging, walking, yoga, exercises, gym, traveling in all weather conditions.

Simple operation with everything under control: just record and connect. You can easily control the volume / music number / voice assistant such as siri on the earbuds. Once connected, it will reconnect automatically the next time for your convenience.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement