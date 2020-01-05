advertisement

Receiver, tight end, defensive end, and security could determine whether the Nittany Lions qualify for next season’s college football playoffs

Penn State is starting a new year with its deepest and most talented squad under coach James Franklin.

And with it the highest expectations.

advertisement

Nittany Lion fans have been calling their best shot to get into the college football playoffs for a while this year.

And yet this is a team that has to accept the transition, own it and develop better in order to really fight for the last four again.

Some of the most intriguing points Lions should watch while training in spring include Receiver, Tight End, Defensive End, and Security.

These areas can ultimately decide whether Penn State deserves its first regular season with 11 wins under Franklin and more.

Recipient: New children have to produce

This is the team’s biggest question mark in the off-season, and the biggest disappointment in the past two years.

While KJ Hamler was this elusive home run hitter, he went early to the NFL. And to be honest, he wasn’t the safe-handed renegade star expected in the second half of last season either.

For the time being, there is no really reliable target beyond the budding Jahan Dotson. He has to transform himself into a top producer and a leader.

The only other experienced options, Daniel George and Cam Sullivan-Brown, have yet to be proven.

The boys who have never received a college pass have so much hope – the red shirts John Dunmore and TJ Jones as well as the highly respected freshmen KeAndre Lambert and Parker Washington.

In fairness, the passing game may require significant setback support and an expanded tight-end package.

Tight end: possibilities behind No. 1

The Lions will no doubt be the nation’s ultimate goal when Pat Freiermuth returns.

In fact, this entire position space has the ability to compensate for the lack of depth at the receiver and more.

The 6-foot-7-year-old Zack Kuntz and Brenton Strange (6-3) have the athletic ability to become outliers as newcomers, especially as passers-by. In addition, Theo Johnson (6-6) is number 3 in the country and, if healthy, could push for an immediate game time.

Despite the ongoing talent here since 2012, there still seems to be more on the table. This could be Penn State’s best group to date.

Defensive end: more production, new managers?

Yetur Gross-Matos, the Lions’ top pass rusher, starts the NFL ahead of schedule as expected.

But the upcoming decision of the future Shaka Toney can change a talented space even more.

Toney is one of the leaders in the entire defense and is still considering whether he should become a professional this spring. Its importance goes far beyond its 6.5 sacks and impressive edge rushing last year.

Without him, the Lions will largely not be proven in one of the most important positions. The heavy lifting would be left to juniors Shane Simmons and Daniel Joseph, as well as juniors Jayson Oweh and Adisa Isaac, who joined for eight sacks in 2019.

Of course, there is also this: Despite the recognition of Toney and Gross-Matos, the rush to the Penn State Pass disappeared for long distances, which added to the problems behind them.

Oweh and Isaac in particular must exploit their enormous potential by the end of summer.

Security: looking for an executor

The Lions have largely lacked players here in the past two decades.

Marcus Allen was next in 2016-17. Lamont Wade was this man against the state of Ohio in November.

But all too often, Lions looked lost in passport reporting here in 2019 and struggled with open fields.

Wade’s expected return in 2020 would mean an early start. However, the Lions will only be able to survive against elite offenses if Jonathan Sutherland and Jaquan Brisker also make improvements to the next level.

Security officials Enzo Jennings and Junior College Transfer Ji’Ayir Brown are two of the most respected members of Penn State’s 2020 recruitment class.

Brown appears to be achieving a similar, if not more significant, transfer effect to Brisker last season.

advertisement