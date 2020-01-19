The National Association of Music Merchants’ annual show in Anaheim is coming to an end, but here’s a look at the star attractions, performances, and more on the third day of the show at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, January 18.
The highlights on Saturday included a performance by Tower of Power, Bootsy Collins and a conversation with Linda Perry.
Tower of Power appear on stage at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Robby Krieger attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Bootsy Collins attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Uche Ndubizu and Bootsy Collins greet their fans at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Sylvia Massy speaks at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)
Guests attend the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Guests attend the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Jimmy Jam attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)
Fred Armisen attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Drummers perform on Hit Like a Girl at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Orianthi attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Orianthi (L) attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Langley Ukulele Ensemble will perform at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)
A cappella singers perform on stage at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Linda Perry speaks at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)
Jim Keltner and Steve Lukather attend the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)
Quincy Jones attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)