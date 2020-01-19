advertisement

The National Association of Music Merchants’ annual show in Anaheim is coming to an end, but here’s a look at the star attractions, performances, and more on the third day of the show at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, January 18.

The highlights on Saturday included a performance by Tower of Power, Bootsy Collins and a conversation with Linda Perry.

Tower of Power appear on stage at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Robby Krieger attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Bootsy Collins attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)



Uche Ndubizu and Bootsy Collins greet their fans at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Sylvia Massy speaks at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)

Guests attend the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Guests attend the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Jimmy Jam attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)



Fred Armisen attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Drummers perform on Hit Like a Girl at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Orianthi attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Orianthi (L) attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Langley Ukulele Ensemble will perform at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)



A cappella singers perform on stage at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Linda Perry speaks at the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)

Jim Keltner and Steve Lukather attend the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

Quincy Jones attends the 2020 NAMM Show on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for NAMM)

