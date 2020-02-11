advertisement

Welcome to the first really stupid social media craze of 2020.

If you opened Twitter on Monday, you might be greeted with seeing hashtags such as #Nasabroom or #Broomchallenge, along with tons of tweets that fill your timeline with video clips and photos of people surprised that their brooms stand upright all alone. I have seen everyone, from mothers to randos and even police services who have enjoyed the social media, some to laugh and some totally serious – and perhaps they were all unaware of a seemingly random tweet that claimed NASA had a Monday declared a day of special gravity. The meaning is, yes, you guessed it. Put your broom upright and voila at any time of the day. Prepare to be amazed by an ordinary piece of household cleaning material that is upright thanks to the help of gravity, or something like that.

Suffice it to say that there was no basis whatsoever for the madness that started. But it started.

advertisement

First, the tweet that apparently got the whole thing going:

Okay, so NASA said today that it was the only day that a broom can only stand up due to gravity … I didn’t believe it at first, but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt

– mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) 10 February 2020

It’s crazy that something as innocent as someone’s tweet based on absolutely nothing can actually set fire to the internet and generate media attention explaining the phenomenon of CNN and other outlets, but here we are.

At the end of Monday, CNN published a piece that disproves the myth that you can only do this on a certain day of the year, or thanks to a special attraction. The secret of this broom madness is something much commonplace – all you have to do is simply balance the damn thing.

Because brooms have a low center of gravity that is above the bristles, you should simply place the bristles as a camera tripod, and that should keep the broom itself in balance. No special announcement from NASA is required on each day of the year.

However stupid this social media crap may sound, it has succeeded in producing some hilarious reactions, of which you can see a selection below.

My wife gives me the #broomchallenge every day …

… which actually is that she wants me to sweep the house.

I fail most days.

All days.

– Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) 11 February 2020

Image source: imageBROKER / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

. (TagsToTranslate) NASA

advertisement