It seems that my tongue didn’t quite make it into my cheek.

In a recent column, I wrote about contacting an aging widow who offered to leave her $ 19.7 million legacy to charity. She claimed that she was childless and terminally ill. I just had to send her my bank account number so that she could deposit the money.

I joked about what I would do with all the money. At least that’s what I thought I was doing. However, many readers have written to warn me that Ms. Lila Haber was probably a fraud.

“She just wants your bank account number so she can complete it.”

For a woman who claims to be so rich, she should have done a little more research before deciding to defraud someone whose bank account is so unworthy of her efforts.

Purple was actually a small potato along with some other offerings that keep popping up. A wannabe Warren Buffett billionaire who claims to be the most successful investor in the world also invited me to do a good job with his money.

“Give during life,” he called it. If I would just send him my email address so that he knows it’s valid. Right.

Should it turn out that the real Warren Buffett sent me this email, a thousand apologies, sir, and please know I would be happy to spend your money.

And then there was lawyer Michel Flanyo, personal lawyer for a late client who shares my last name. Mr. F. could not bear to see his dead customer’s assets confiscated as undrawn money and sent me all the documents I need to deposit the money into my bank account. You guessed it, I just have to send him my account number.

In addition to people who want to give me money, I also get job offers.

It was only this morning that I received a proposal to become a part-time housekeeper for $ 500 a week. It’s better money than writing, but I think I’ll fit. If my email address doesn’t appear in the newspaper every week, I may no longer receive interesting offers.

“With all the money, I’m hesitant to buy the BMW I always wanted,” I asked, holding my tongue out.

